Left Menu

Political Dynamics: Alliance Talks between Shiv Sena and MNS Near Conclusion

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut announced that talks with the Raj Thackeray-led MNS are in the final stages, with an official announcement expected soon. Despite Congress' reservations about MNS, Raut emphasized the need for unity against BJP. Municipal corporation polls in Maharashtra are scheduled for January 15.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 19:15 IST
Political Dynamics: Alliance Talks between Shiv Sena and MNS Near Conclusion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut stated on Sunday that negotiations for an alliance with the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are nearing completion. An official declaration is anticipated within the next few days.

Despite successful discussions, Raut acknowledged the Congress party's hesitations about collaborating with MNS. He maintained that forming a coalition was crucial to counter the BJP's influence in upcoming elections.

The municipal corporation elections, including significant contests in Mumbai, are slated for January 15. As the counting of votes progresses, efforts continue to persuade the Congress to participate in this critical electoral battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025