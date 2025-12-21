Political Dynamics: Alliance Talks between Shiv Sena and MNS Near Conclusion

In a significant political development, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut stated on Sunday that negotiations for an alliance with the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are nearing completion. An official declaration is anticipated within the next few days.

Despite successful discussions, Raut acknowledged the Congress party's hesitations about collaborating with MNS. He maintained that forming a coalition was crucial to counter the BJP's influence in upcoming elections.

The municipal corporation elections, including significant contests in Mumbai, are slated for January 15. As the counting of votes progresses, efforts continue to persuade the Congress to participate in this critical electoral battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)