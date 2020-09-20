Minions 2 synopsis, cast revealed, Gru’s plan to join a supervillain group at young age

Minions 2 is one of the most anticipated 3D-animated comedy movies fans have been waiting for years. A sequel to 2015-superhit movie Minions, and spin-off/prequel to the main Despicable Me film series has got the official title Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Minions 2 or Minions: The Rise of Gru was originally scheduled to be theatrically released in the US on July 3, 2020, but the film was delayed to July 2, 2021 due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic brought the entire entertainment industry to a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss. Majority of the television and movie projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time.

Here are the names of the actors who will be lending voice for Minions 2 (aka Minions: The Rise of Gru) – Pierre Coffin as Kevin, Stuart, Bob, Otto and the Minions; Steve Carell as Felonius Gru, Taraji P. Henson as Belle Bottom, Michelle Yeoh as Master Chow, Jean-Claude Van Damme as Jean Clawed, Lucy Lawless as Nunchuck, Dolph Lundgren as Svengeance, Danny Trejo as Stronghold, Russell Brand as Dr. Nefario, Julie Andrews as Marlena Gru and Alan Arkin as Wild Knuckles.

The official plot for Minions 2 is totally kept under wraps to avoid speculations and rumours. But according to some sources, the second movie's plot will start where it ended in the first movie. The imminent movie is likely to focus on the Gru's voyage from being a not so great villain to a supervillain.

"While we all grapple with the enormity of this crisis, we must put the safety and protection of our employees above all. We look forward to finding a new release date for the return of Gru and the Minions," the founder and CEO of Illumination, Chris Meledandri said. He is the producer of Minions 2 and best known as the producer of the Despicable Me franchise.

Here's the synopsis for Minions 2: A continuation of the 2015 film, this time in the heart of the 1970s, a twelve-year-old Felonius Gru is growing up in the suburbs. A fanboy of a supervillain group known as the Vicious 6, Gru hatches a plan to become evil enough to join them. When the Vicious 6 fire their leader, legendary fighter Wild Knuckles, Gru interviews to become their newest member. It does not go well, and things only get worse after Gru steals from them with the help of Kevin, Stuart, Bob, Otto, and the other Minions and suddenly finds himself the mortal enemy of the apex of evil. On the run, Gru and the Minions will turn to an unlikely source for guidance, Wild Knuckles himself, and discover that even bad guys need a little help from their friends.

Minions 2 (aka Minions: The Rise of Gru) is slated to hit the big screens on July 2, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

