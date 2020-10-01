Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be released in 2020? What we know so far

Can we get Attack on Titan Season 4 this year? If you're an anime enthusiast, you must be ardently waiting for the fourth season. Here in this article, we will try to enrich you with as much latest information as possible on the much-awaited season.

Before starting, let's notify you, Attack on Titan Season 4 is going to be the last. Fans of the Japanese manga series who are aware of this update are somehow disappointed but still they are quite enthusiastic to see how the manga series ends.

Attack on Titan Season 4 is supposed to take additional time due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. On the other hand, there were time gaps of around four years between Season 1 and 2, and one year between Season 2 and 3. Attack on Titan Season 3 was premiered was divided into two parts and it dropped its finale in July 2019. Thus, the imminent season needs additional time and can be expected in 2021.

Attack on Titan Season 4 will bring Mikasa Ackerman, Eren Jaeger and Armin Arlert to a close. In the previous season, we got to see the exploration of Eren's fabled basement by unveiling the truth of the world about the Titans and the unknown history.

The number of episodes for Attack on Titan Season 4 can't be predicted easily as the previous seasons had diverse number of episodes. The popularity of this series has invited Marvel crossovers, live-action movies and even an Easter egg on The Simpsons.

Will Titan capture Eren's layer? Eren with the help of Armin Mikassa and Ackerman will look to regain their lost glory to save the face of humanity. After waging a battle with the Titans, they would establish dominance of their own, XDigitalNews noted.

According to Crunchyroll, Attack on Titan Season 4 will come out by the end of 2020. The final season could stream for three to six months. However, the official announcement is yet to be done.

Attack on Titan Season 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

