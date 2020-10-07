Left Menu
PM Modi to launch 'jan andolan' campaign for COVID appropriate behaviour

It would also involve seeking support of local cable operators for running COVID messages and coordinated media campaign across platforms for effective outreach and impact. Earlier, addressing a press conference, I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar said till the time a vaccine is available, people need to wear masks, maintain distance and sanitise hands as part of efforts to check the spread of the virus.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 22:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a 'jan andolan' campaign for COVID appropriate behaviour on Thursday in view of upcoming festivals, winter season and opening up of the economy. The prime minister will launch the campaign by way of a tweet, a release issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said.

The campaign will be launched with the aim to encourage people's participation (Jan Andolan) and it endeavours to be a low-cost high-intensity campaign with the key message of 'wear mask, follow physical distancing, maintain hand hygiene'. The campaign will be launched in view of the upcoming festivals and winter season as well as the opening up of the economy, the statement said.

A COVID-19 pledge will be taken by all and a concerted action plan will be implemented by central government ministries, departments, state governments and Union Territories. The highlights of the campaign include region-specific targeted communication in high case-load districts, simple and easily understandable messages to reach every citizen, dissemination throughout the country using all media platforms, banners and posters at public places involving frontline workers, and targeting beneficiaries of government schemes.

The campaign also involves putting up of hoardings, wall paintings, electronic display boards in government premises, involvement of local and national influencers to drive home the message, running mobile vans for regular awareness generation, audio messages, pamphlets and brochures for awareness. It would also involve seeking support of local cable operators for running COVID messages and coordinated media campaign across platforms for effective outreach and impact.

Earlier, addressing a press conference, I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar said till the time a vaccine is available, people need to wear masks, maintain distance and sanitise hands as part of efforts to check the spread of the virus. He said following the three rules is a major defence against the virus.

The government has all along been urging people to follow these measures to prevent the spread of the virus. Posters, banners and stickers would come up at public places and on metros, auto rickshaws and other public transports to spread the message, he said.

Social media would also be used as part of the campaign, he said.

