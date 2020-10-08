Left Menu
Development News Edition

Is Yuri On Ice Season 2 renewed with 12 episodes? What we know so far

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 08-10-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 17:54 IST
Is Yuri On Ice Season 2 renewed with 12 episodes? What we know so far
Whenever Yuri On Ice Season 2 gets renewed, the plot is likely to deal with the relationship between Victor and Yuri K. Image Credit: Facebook / Yuri On Ice

Yuri On Ice Season 2 is undeniably one of the most anticipated and long-awaited anime series. The first season was released four years back and now the anime enthusiasts are losing hope for the second season as there has been no discussion on it.

There has been no discussion on Yuri On Ice Season 2's renewal, which fans have been waiting for a long time. But a group of fans believe that the second season will surely come as the viewers must know what could happen to the Japanese figure skater, Yuri Katsuki. His story just started in the first season and is far away from being completed.

Whenever Yuri On Ice Season 2 gets renewed, the plot is likely to deal with the relationship between Victor and Yuri K. However, if we need to go with the speculation, a sweet gay relationship between can be portrayed.

If rumors are to be believed, Yuri On Ice Season 2 is currently under production and will consist of 12 episodes like the first season. We are far away from the official trailer as the renewal is yet to be announced. The MAPPA studio has kept the plot completely under wraps to avoid predictions and consequent rumors.

It's true that fans have already lost interest on Yuri on Ice Season 2 but something developmental is happening behind the screen silently. The remarkable success on Yuri on Ice Season 1 is believed why Season 2 is inevitable and can never be avoided. According to the Kadokawa Ascii Research Laboratories content and information trend-analytics company, Yuri on Ice was the most-tweeted anime of the season (collecting 1,440,596 tweets). It had over a million tweets more than its closest rival, the volleyball-based anime Haikyu!! (which had 348,109 tweets). In China, the social media website Sina Weibo recorded 130,000 posts of the Yuri on Ice hashtag, collecting 2 billion views.

Yuri on Ice was praised for including a same-sex romantic relationship between Yuri K. and Victor. Among moments highlighted by critics are an apparent kiss in the seventh episode, an exchange of gold rings (indicating a marriage or engagement) in the tenth episode, and Victor's tears when Yuri suggests ending their partnership in the twelfth episode. The kiss won the 2016 The Anime Awards for Most Heartwarming Scene.

In Yuri On Ice Season 2, Victor will commence competing with fans' rate during the next Grand Pix event although he is currently acting as a mentor for Yuri, Isurfwebster noted. The website even suggests that the imminent season may continue almost immediately following the conclusion of Yuri! On Stage! anime movie that was premiered in 2017.

Also Read: Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis revealed, Marley with other lead cast's returning

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

ESIC asks filed staff to disburse disablement benefit every month amid pandemic

Employees State Insurance Corporation has asked its field formations to disburse permanent disablement benefit and dependent benefits to insured persons and their dependents every month amid the coronavirus pandemic. Keeping in view the COV...

Soccer-Ozil left out of Arsenal's Europa League squad

Arsenals out-of-favour playmaker Mesut Ozil has been left out of their Europa League squad for the 2020-21 campaign, giving rise to media speculation that he might have played his last game for the Premier League side. Ozil, 31, who is unde...

Dick's Sporting Goods to hire 9,000 holiday season workers, eyes surge in online orders

Dicks Sporting Goods said on Thursday it will hire up to 9,000 workers to cover the holiday season in its stores, 1,000 more than last year, expecting a jump in online orders amid the coronavirus pandemic. Retailers have struggled this year...

Clashes erupt in protests against new Indonesian jobs law

Police and demonstrators clashed in the Indonesian capital on Thursday on the third day of protests and labour strikes against a polarising new jobs law passed in Southeast Asias largest economy earlier this week. Hundreds of demonstrators ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020