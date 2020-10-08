Is Yuri On Ice Season 2 renewed with 12 episodes? What we know so far

Yuri On Ice Season 2 is undeniably one of the most anticipated and long-awaited anime series. The first season was released four years back and now the anime enthusiasts are losing hope for the second season as there has been no discussion on it.

There has been no discussion on Yuri On Ice Season 2's renewal, which fans have been waiting for a long time. But a group of fans believe that the second season will surely come as the viewers must know what could happen to the Japanese figure skater, Yuri Katsuki. His story just started in the first season and is far away from being completed.

Whenever Yuri On Ice Season 2 gets renewed, the plot is likely to deal with the relationship between Victor and Yuri K. However, if we need to go with the speculation, a sweet gay relationship between can be portrayed.

If rumors are to be believed, Yuri On Ice Season 2 is currently under production and will consist of 12 episodes like the first season. We are far away from the official trailer as the renewal is yet to be announced. The MAPPA studio has kept the plot completely under wraps to avoid predictions and consequent rumors.

It's true that fans have already lost interest on Yuri on Ice Season 2 but something developmental is happening behind the screen silently. The remarkable success on Yuri on Ice Season 1 is believed why Season 2 is inevitable and can never be avoided. According to the Kadokawa Ascii Research Laboratories content and information trend-analytics company, Yuri on Ice was the most-tweeted anime of the season (collecting 1,440,596 tweets). It had over a million tweets more than its closest rival, the volleyball-based anime Haikyu!! (which had 348,109 tweets). In China, the social media website Sina Weibo recorded 130,000 posts of the Yuri on Ice hashtag, collecting 2 billion views.

Yuri on Ice was praised for including a same-sex romantic relationship between Yuri K. and Victor. Among moments highlighted by critics are an apparent kiss in the seventh episode, an exchange of gold rings (indicating a marriage or engagement) in the tenth episode, and Victor's tears when Yuri suggests ending their partnership in the twelfth episode. The kiss won the 2016 The Anime Awards for Most Heartwarming Scene.

In Yuri On Ice Season 2, Victor will commence competing with fans' rate during the next Grand Pix event although he is currently acting as a mentor for Yuri, Isurfwebster noted. The website even suggests that the imminent season may continue almost immediately following the conclusion of Yuri! On Stage! anime movie that was premiered in 2017.

