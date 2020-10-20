Left Menu
Aggretsuko Season 4 likely to focus into Haida-Retsuko’s intimate relationship

Updated: 20-10-2020 18:17 IST
Aggretsuko Season 4 likely to focus into Haida-Retsuko's intimate relationship
The good news is that Aggretsuko will be renewed for Season 4 considering the last iteration released on August 27. Image Credit: YouTube / Netflix

The viewers are almost dying for Aggretsuko Season 4 for the last few weeks since Season 3 dropped its finale on August 27, 2020. Looking at the pattern, we can assume that the news of its renewal in the next few months.

It's very tough to speculate when Aggretsuko Season 4 will be out. Season was streamed in April 2018 while Season 2 was streamed in June 2019. Season 3 took similar time period as it was streamed in August 2020. Thus, fans can't expect Aggretsuko Season 4 in this year.

The prevailing Covid-19 pandemic is the main obstacle on the process of Aggretsuko Season 4's development. This Japanese anime web television series is also affected in the wake of coronavirus pandemic like any other entertainment project.

The good news is that Aggretsuko will be renewed for Season 4 considering the last iteration released on August 27. Now fans are wondering that the fourth season will clear the cliffhangers left in Season 3.

The vital part is whether or not there will be any relationship between Haido and Retsuko. The final moments showed Retsuko might just be willing to give him a chance. The fourth season will determine if there is a chance for a beautiful relationship between them than the obsession of Haida.

Fans expect more intimate relationship between Haida and Retsuko in Aggretsuko Season 4, even it is not romantic. According to The Cinemaholic, the OTMGirls will likely continue to grow without Retsuko. It's very possible that she rejoins the group in the next season. If the finale is any indication, we might also see a more balanced and self-assured Retsuko in Season 4.

Aggretsuko Season 4 doesn't have an official release date. But it is likely to be released in the fall of 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese novel series, manga and anime series.

