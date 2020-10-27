Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanka Chopra celebrates 20 years of being crowned Miss World

Celebrating what can be termed one of the most cherished moments of her life, superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Tuesday reminisced the moment when she was crowned as Miss Universe 2000, and the first thing her mom told the actor post the crowning ceremony.

ANI | California | Updated: 27-10-2020 08:59 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 08:59 IST
Priyanka Chopra celebrates 20 years of being crowned Miss World
A still from the video. (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Celebrating what can be termed one of the most cherished moments of her life, superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Tuesday reminisced the moment when she was crowned as Miss Universe 2000, and the first thing her mom told the actor post the crowning ceremony. The 'Baywatch' star posted a clip on Instagram on that chronicled the moment and her conversation with mother and brother post she was crowned.

As the video starts, it shows the moment when the announcement for the then Miss India - Priyanka Chopra, being chosen as the Miss World 2000 is captured. Following her being crowned the voiceover says, "This is remarkable. This is the fifth time India has won, Miss World." Priyanka is seen beaming with happiness as she waves off at the audience present in the hall.

Reliving the moment, the video then shows as a fast forward to the present day, a clip where the 'Bajirao Mastaani' star is seen seated next to her mother - Dr Madhu Chopra. In the video, Priyanka asks mom," Do you remember the crowning moment of when I won Miss World?" Madhu replies, "First runner up was announced, and Miss World is Miss India, Priyanka Chopra. We were both like literally under the chairs. The entire hall erupted, all the Indians just stood up erupted."

The video then shows the 'Dostana' actor on a video call to brother Sidharth, who said, " I remember at the Millenium Dome, being on the stage when I was only 11, 12 years at the time. But mixed feelings for me were I was... that she won but the very next moment I learned that I would be going to the US for further studies instead of her." The 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' star then said, " Yeah, that was rough. Um, I never even thought that at that time, that you know, what my win did to my family."

Following which, Priyanka's mom says, " I have tears streaming down my eyes. I didn't know what's gonna happen. I just needed to hug her, that's all I knew, And when I hugged her, I spoke the stupidest thing that should have been...." As they both burst out in laughter. Madhu then said, "Instead of telling her that I'm so glad, so happy that you're Miss World. I said babe, now what will happen to your studies?" and they both laugh hard while they remember the moment.

Priyanka captioned the clip on the photo-sharing platform as, "Miss World, 2000... Picture this... I just turned 18 and won Miss World!! When I finally reunited with my parents among all the chaos on stage, the first thing my mom said to me was "babe, what's going to happen with your studies?" #IndianMom #20in2020." (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jamie Foxx mourns sister DeOndra Dixon's demise with emotional note

American actor Jamie Foxx has a heavy heart after the death of his younger sister. The 52-year-old comedian revealed the news via Instagram on Monday local time, posting a black-and-white image of himself with DeOndra Dixon, writing in the ...

Rugby-Barrett excited at chance to win Bledisloe Cup in Australia

Not securing the Bledisloe Cup before leaving New Zealand rankles with the All Blacks, fullback Beauden Barrett said on Tuesday, but it does offer the twice World Player of the Year the opportunity of breaking new ground in Australia.The 29...

US announces planned $2.37 billion weapon sale to Taiwan

The Trump administration on Monday notified Congress of plans for a 2.37 billion sale of Harpoon missile systems to Taiwan just hours after Beijing announced sanctions on US defence contractors, including Boeing, the lead contractor on the ...

Judge refuses to block 'No Boycott of Israel' measure

A federal judge on Monday threw out a lawsuit in which a Muslim civil rights group sought to block the state of Maryland from enforcing its ban on contracting with businesses that boycott Israel. US District Judge Catherine Blake didnt reac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020