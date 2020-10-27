Left Menu
Development News Edition

20 years of 'Mohabbatein': Farah Khan recalls capturing essence of SRK, Aishwarya's love story

As Aditya Chopra's blockbuster romantic film 'Mohabbatein,' completed 20 years of its release on Tuesday, choreographer Farah Khan opened up about how she creatively captured the essence of Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's love story in the film.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 13:00 IST
20 years of 'Mohabbatein': Farah Khan recalls capturing essence of SRK, Aishwarya's love story
A still from 'Mohabbatein' featuring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

As Aditya Chopra's blockbuster romantic film 'Mohabbatein,' completed 20 years of its release on Tuesday, choreographer Farah Khan opened up about how she creatively captured the essence of Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's love story in the film. 'Mohabbatein' marked the first on-screen romantic association of Shah Rukh and Aishwarya after they portrayed the role of siblings in 'Josh.'

Talking about the pair, Farah revealed that the fact that Aishwarya was a figment of Shah Rukh's imagination was kept a well-guarded secret. "We were not supposed to know, at that point, whether Aishwarya was Shah Rukh's imagination or not. He would see her in places and she was the spirit behind the love stories. We shot in London. We shot in freezing cold nights with rain and we went to Switzerland to shoot two songs, Humko Humise Chura Lo, which I think is one of the best songs in the film, really beautifully done," she said.

The 55-year-old choreographer turned filmmaker, went on to talk about how Shah Rukh was a pro to pick up her choreography with the utmost ease. "With Shah Rukh I had done tonnes of movies by then. So, all these kids (Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jimmy Shergill, Preeti Jhangiani, Kim Sharma and Jugal Hansraj) would do two to three months of rehearsals. And then, Shah Rukh would come and he would learn it in like five minutes because he never comes for rehearsals and he would just learn the steps in five minutes, and that was the amazing part of it," she said.

Talking about working with Aishwarya, Khan said the former Miss World has always been a "thorough professional," and would never complain even while shooting in white lace sarees in freezing temperatures of London. "Ash (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) being a thorough professional, freezing in London, wearing a white lace saree, drenched, and she would not complain. Her and Shah Rukh's chemistry is something else in the film and that whole poetry of 'Ek Ladki Thi Deewani Si' I think that has become almost iconic because of how they did it," Farah said.

Helmed by Aditya Chopra, 'Mohabbatein,' hosts an ensemble cast of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Jimmy Shergill, Kim Sharma, Jugal Hansraj, Preeti Jhangiani, and Shamita Shetty, besides Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

India and the US ink landmark defence pact, BECA: MEA Spokesperson.

India and the US ink landmark defence pact, BECA MEA Spokesperson....

Desi Bellé lets woman ‘break free’ with new digital campaign #WorldWideWest#

Western wear womens brand from Killer Jeans Mumbai, 27th October, 2020 Desi Bell from the house of Killer Jeans, Indias leading denim brand, brings western fashion directly to India from Europe, the fashion capital of the World. Their coll...

Tejashwi Yadav's aggressive challenge opens up Bihar's poll fight

As Bihar readies for the first phase of voting on Wednesday, the NDAs sweep of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls appears to be a distant memory with the RJD-led opposition mounting a spirited fight against the nearly 15-year-old rule of Chief Minist...

Cricket-De Villiers skips Big Bash but open to future Brisbane return

AB de Villiers has decided to skip this years Big Bash League due to family and COVID-19 related issues but the batsman has unfinished business at the Brisbane Heat and hopes to return at some point, the team said on Tuesday. Coach Darren L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020