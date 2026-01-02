Shah Rukh Khan at the Crossroads: Controversy Over KKR Signing Bangladeshi Cricketer
The signing of Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman to Shah Rukh Khan's IPL team KKR has ignited controversy, with political parties criticizing the move due to anti-Hindu violence in Bangladesh. Supporters argue Khan is being unfairly targeted for his Muslim identity, highlighting inconsistencies in addressing cross-border ties.
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan faces a growing controversy as his IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), signed Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman. Leaders from BJP and Shiv Sena strongly criticized this decision against the backdrop of anti-Hindu violence in Bangladesh, questioning the inclusion of such players in Indian cricket.
Critics, including Shiv Sena leader Krishna Hegde, urged a ban on players from nations involved in atrocities against Hindus. Meanwhile, spiritual leader Rambhadracharya accused Khan of anti-national behavior. In contrast, Congress leader Bhai Jagtap defended the actor, labeling the backlash as a reflection of double standards in India's political landscape.
TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh and Samajwadi Party's Abu Azmi emphasized the need to depoliticize the issue, questioning the motives behind targeting Khan. Concerns were raised about broader implications amidst ongoing violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, further fueling the debate.
