PM condoles demise of Gujarati musician Mahesh Kanodia, actor Naresh Kanodia
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-10-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 16:53 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the demise of Gujarati musician Mahesh Kanodia and his brother Naresh Kanodia, a famous Gujarati actor, saying their contribution to the world of culture will never be forgotten. "In a span of two days, we have lost both Maheshbhai and Nareshbhai Kanodia. Their contributions to the world of culture, especially popularising Gujarati songs, music and theatre will never be forgotten," Modi tweeted.
They also worked hard to serve society and empower the downtrodden, he said. The prime minister also tweeted his condolences for Naresh Kanodia in Gujarati. Famous Gujarati film musician, singer and former parliamentarian Mahesh Kanodia died at his residence in Gandhinagar on Sunday following a prolonged illness. He was 83.
His brother and veteran Gujarati actor Naresh Kanodia reportedly breathed his last on Tuesday morning..
