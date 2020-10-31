Left Menu
Kim Kardashian dresses as 'Tiger King' star Carole Baskin for Halloween

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-10-2020 12:53 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 12:53 IST
Picture shared by Kim Kardashian (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian to celebrate Halloween, dressed up as Carole Baskin, the big cat rescuer and nemesis of Joe Exotic from the hit Netflix series 'Tiger King: Murder, Madness and Mayhem.' The social media queen in past years has been singers Selena and Cher and this year decided to be inspired by one of the Internet's latest obsessions: Tiger King.

Kardashian posted a picture on Instagram, and her costume included Carole's infamous flower crown, long blonde hair, and animal-printed blouse. Meanwhile, her bestie Jonathan Cheban dressed up as Joe Exotic. His costume featured a blonde mullet and moustache, a bedazzled shirt, and multiple piercings.

Kardashian's four kids, 7-year-old North, 4-year-old Saint, 2-year-old Chicago and 1-year-old Psalm were all dressed up as tigers in the snap. According to Fox News, Baskin and Exotic became pop-culture sensations after the Netflix true-crime documentary 'Tiger King' premiered in March.

It told the story of big cat zookeeper Exotic (real name Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage) and his feud with Baskin over the care and treatment of his wild animals. The feud grew so intense Exotic hired an undercover FBI agent to kill Baskin. He is currently serving 22 years in prison for his role in a failed murder-for-hire plot, falsifying wildlife records, and killing endangered animals.

Fox News reported that recently, Baskin competed on 'Dancing With the Stars' but was eliminated. She currently also runs the Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida. To add another layer to the story, Baskin is rumoured to have been involved in the death of her first husband Don Lewis. He disappeared in 1997 and was pronounced legally dead in 2002.

His body was never recovered and Baskin hasn't been charged with any crime and has repeatedly released statements refuting the accusations. (ANI)

