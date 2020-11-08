Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dutch Protestant Church admits failing Jews in World War II

The Dutch Protestant Church made a far-reaching recognition of guilt Sunday for its failure to do more to help Jews during and after World War II and even for the church's role in preparing ”the ground in which the seeds of anti-Semitism and hatred could grow.” The statement came at a solemn ceremony to mark Monday's anniversary of the Nazis' anti-Jewish Kristallnacht pogrom, or the “Night of Broken Glass." On Nov. 9, 1938, Jews were terrorised throughout Germany and Austria.

PTI | Thehague | Updated: 08-11-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 23:09 IST
Dutch Protestant Church admits failing Jews in World War II
Representative image Image Credit: goodfreephotos.com

The Dutch Protestant Church made a far-reaching recognition of guilt Sunday for its failure to do more to help Jews during and after World War II and even for the church's role in preparing "the ground in which the seeds of anti-Semitism and hatred could grow." The statement came at a solemn ceremony to mark Monday's anniversary of the Nazis' anti-Jewish Kristallnacht pogrom, or the "Night of Broken Glass." On Nov. 9, 1938, Jews were terrorized throughout Germany and Austria. At least 91 people were killed, hundreds of synagogues burned down, around 7,500 Jewish businesses vandalized, and up to 30,000 Jewish men arrested, many of whom were taken away to concentration camps. René de Reuver, speaking on behalf of the General Synod of the Protestant Church in the Netherlands, said the church's role began long before Adolf Hitler came to power in Germany.

"For centuries a rift was maintained that could later isolate the Jews in society in such a way that they could be taken away and murdered," De Reuver said. "Also in the war years, the ecclesiastical authorities often lacked the courage to choose a position for the Jewish citizens of our country," he added.

More than 100,000 Dutch Jews — 70% of the Jewish community — didn't survive World War II. Most were deported, along with Roma and Sinti, and killed in Nazi concentration camps. In a statement to the Netherlands' Jewish community, de Reuver acknowledged that the recognition of guilt was long overdue, and said, "We hope it is not too late." "The church recognizes faults and feels a present responsibility," he said. "Anti-Semitism is a sin against God and against people. The Protestant Church is also part of this sinful history." He acknowledged that the problems didn't end with the Nazi defeat in 1945, noting problems with restitution of property to the Jewish community.

A rabbi also took part in Sunday's ceremony, at which de Reuver promised that the Protestant Church would work to fight anti-Semitism going forward..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

Mexico's president won't congratulate Biden until 'legal proceedings' over

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Stacey Abrams credited for boosting Democrats in Georgia

Stacey Abrams spent years working to convince political power players that Georgia is a genuine two-party battleground, a Deep South state where the left could compete if it organised Black voters, other sporadic voters and stopped apologiz...

Qualifying for maiden IPL final is best ever feeling: Shreyas Iyer

Making it to their maiden IPL final is the best ever feeling for Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer who now wants his team to play freely against Mumbai Indians in the title clash. Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs to r...

U.S. CDC reports 236,547 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Sunday reported 9,808,411 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 93,811 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,072 to 236,547.The CDC...

Turkey's Albayrak resigning in second surprise after lira skid

Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Sunday he was resigning for health reasons, in an Instagram statement confirmed by an official, marking a second weekend surprise after the central bank chief was ousted on Saturday. The state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020