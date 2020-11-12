Left Menu
Kaguya-sama Season 3 spoilers revealed, Miyuki-Kaguya are both in love

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 12-11-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 13:00 IST
Kaguya-sama Season 3 will continue the story of Miyuki and Kaguya, who are both in love with each other but are too proud to say it. Image Credit: Facebook / Kaguya-sama

Fans are quite glad after learning that Kaguya-sama: Love Is War Season 3 is confirmed. Now they have already started speculating what they can see in the imminent season.

The upcoming Kaguya-sama Season 3 will contain the storyline of Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane, who are the head honchos of the student council at a prestigious school for children of the elite, with Kaguya being the cream of the crop, Polygon stated.

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War will have Season 3 – this announcement was made on Twitter. It will reportedly include the arc where Shirogane gets a chance to study abroad since this was also important to build up the events leading to their confession in the manga.

Kaguya-sama Season 3 should include the arc where Shirogane gets a chance to study abroad since this was also important to build up the events leading to their confession in the manga, EconoTimes noted.

Kaguya-sama Season 3 will continue the story of Miyuki and Kaguya, who are both in love with each other but are too proud to say it. They also believe that the person that is first to confess becomes the inferior one in the relationship. As a result, they both vowed to set up convoluted mind games and daily traps to force the other to confess.

The making of Kaguya-sama Season 3 was badly affected due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. We all know how China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic crippled the entertainment industry with unfathomable financial losses. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

Kaguya-sama Season 3 anime was officially confirmed on October 25 to be in production at a special event called 'Kaguya-sama Wants To Tell You On Stage'.

