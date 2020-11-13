Left Menu
The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 1 recap, men's landing evidence, gold discovery

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vancouver | Updated: 13-11-2020 12:41 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 12:40 IST
The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 1 recap, men’s landing evidence, gold discovery
Episode 1 of The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 highlighted what the team had discovered earlier. Image Credit: Twitter / Curse of Oak Island

The treasure hunters are already back! Fans are quite happy with the premiere of The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 on November 10. The viewers are further glad because the crippling Covid-19 pandemic could not keep the Lagina brothers and their team away from excavating the mysterious island.

The premiere of Curse of Oak Island Season 8 was exciting as Lagina brothers were seen making new plans and strategies that are quite relevant for implementation during the Covid-19 era. The citations were made how coronavirus pandemic badly impacted the filming developments just any other series.

This time (in The Curse of Oak Island Season 8), the Lagina brothers and other experts are sure that they will get to the bottom of Oak Island mystery that created troubles, curiosities and illusions to many experts for centuries.

Episode 1 of The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 highlighted what the team had discovered earlier. It revealed when Tyler Newton almost discovered gold after going 170ft underground. Newton then dived 170ft underwater and noticed a shiny golden object. Unfortunately, it slipped through his fingers and fell further.

Using of Gary Drayton's metal detector device was interesting. He located a new circular formation and founded a rigging axe that is considered an evidence of men's landing on this site earlier. He also discovered an old coin.

Here's the synopsis of The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 1 – In the midst of a worldwide pandemic, Rick, Marty and the team return to Oak Island. Armed with evidence of possible tunnels leading to the Money Pit, the fellowship is convinced they have the tools to solve the Oak Island mystery once and for all.

The imminent episode of Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will focus on the team's effort to edge closer to the treasure. This is going to be a historic dig in the entire treasure-hunting expeditions on the Oak Island where many have tried in the last over 200 years and failed. Many may not know that the late creator Kevin Burns (who died on September 27, 2020) said to TV Insider that the Lagina brothers are 'forced to rethink this year's entire search strategy', which would lead to 'more incredible finds, and more revelations about Oak Island's mysterious history, than ever.'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 2 is scheduled to air on Tuesday, November 17 at 9/8c on the History Channel. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent episodes.

