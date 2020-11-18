Left Menu
Development News Edition

Naak Khol Ke Dekho Features Festive Preparations by Leading Actresses in its Second Phase

Leading actresses Priya Bapat and Ahsaas Channa participated in the Naak Khol Ke Dekho challenge, where they posted about being #DiwaliReadyWithAmbiPur along with other popular youth influencers. The participants shared their final step to being Diwali ready - using their favourite variant from Ambi Pur. Actress Priya Bapat highlighted her fondness for Diwali and getting together with family and close friends to celebrate.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-11-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 14:54 IST
Naak Khol Ke Dekho Features Festive Preparations by Leading Actresses in its Second Phase

Participants encourage followers to sense with smell and not just sight during Diwali preparations this year Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Each year prior to the festivities, people all across the country observe the ritual of cleaning up and decluttering their homes for Diwali, after which they also decorate their homes. We know that almost 85% of our homes are filled with air and even as many Indian consumers are conscious about health and hygiene, there is little done to clean the biggest part of our homes – the air! As a tradition, cleaning begins days before Diwali, so that families can welcome Goddess Lakshmi into their homes, spread positive energy and usher in the festivities. A perfectly clean and embellished environment can still be unhealthy, because of malodors. Ambi Pur, a popular air care brand by P&G, reminded consumers that alongside essential household practices, it is crucial to clear the air you breathe, as the final step to any cleaning and decor routine. Most people tend to become 'nose blind', as they eventually get used to the smells around them. Ambi Pur's Odour-Clear Technology eliminates odours from the air, leaving behind a refreshing fragrance. In recent months, consumers have been compelled to manage most of the chores themselves, while spending much more time at home. In fact, Diwali in the 'new normal' involved intimate celebrations indoors for many, with family and close friends. Leading actresses Priya Bapat and Ahsaas Channa participated in the Naak Khol Ke Dekho challenge, where they posted about being #DiwaliReadyWithAmbiPur along with other popular youth influencers.

The participants shared their final step to being Diwali ready - using their favourite variant from Ambi Pur. Actress Priya Bapat highlighted her fondness for Diwali and getting together with family and close friends to celebrate. She also shared her sentiments around the preparations leading up to the festival, including clearing up her spaces and decorating her home. She mentioned that she is at her creative best during this festive time. Celebrity Soha Ali Khan shared her suggestions for decorating the home with elements that can be prepared, along with young ones as an interesting creative activity. While she discussed her joys of indulging in festive cheer with her daughter Inaaya, creating floral rangolis and origami art, with minimal wastage; the other participants mentioned that they use flowers and fairy lights for a celebratory ambience.

In the second phase of the Naak Khol Ke Dekho challenge, Ambi Pur informed consumers that along with dusting, decluttering and decorating their spaces, it is important to sense with smell and not just sight for a festive ready home. Consumers shared images of their #DiwaliReadyWithAmbiPur homes to win exciting Diwali gifts and an air purifier appliance from Ambi Pur. Reference Links Soha Ali Khan www.instagram.com/p/CHIhExoBY2N Priya Bapat www.instagram.com/p/CHPW6HKl2hb/?igshid=1xa0a3kmob8v3 Ahsaas Channa www.instagram.com/p/CG9PB4tA-7_ About Ambi Pur Ambi Pur is a leading Air Care brand that offers solutions for consumer air needs in home and car. Ambi Pur products come with a unique odour-clear technology that doesn't mask the odour, but eliminates it leaving behind a delightful scent experience.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

This year has taught me importance of being mentally strong: Suraj Karkera

In June this year when the Indian men and womens hockey core probable groups were allowed to take a break to be with their families after a series of nationwide lockdowns, goalkeeper Suraj Karkera had decided to stay back in SAI, Bengaluru ...

Guj: 11 killed, 16 injured in truck crash near Vadodara

At least 11 people died and 16 others were injured when a mini-truck in which they were travelling rammed into another truck on the outskirts of Gujarats Vadodara city early Wednesday morning, police said. The accident took place at Waghodi...

UK to ban diesel, petrol cars from 2030 for new Green Industrial Revolution

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday unveiled plans for a new Green Industrial Revolution for the country, including a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030 and new measures to become a world leader in carbon capture...

Lockdown at night lifted in Puducherry

Puducherry, Nov 18 PTI All-night lockdown from 10 pm to 6 am that was in force here for some months now in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic was lifted on Wednesday. Collector T Arun announced this through an order passed today.The revocati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020