Jalli good: Amul celebrates selection of 'Jallikatu' as India's entry for 93rd Academy Awards

By dedicating its new doodle, dairy brand Amul on Tuesday commemorated the selection of Malayalam film 'Jallikattu' as India's official entry for the Best International Feature Film category for the Oscars.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 17:43 IST
Jalli good: Amul celebrates selection of 'Jallikatu' as India's entry for 93rd Academy Awards
Amul's doodle celebrating Oscar nomination (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

By dedicating its new doodle, dairy brand Amul on Tuesday commemorated the selection of Malayalam film 'Jallikattu' as India's official entry for the Best International Feature Film category for the Oscars. Amul shared the new cartoon titled 'Jalli Good' on Tuesday evening.

The doodle features the mascot holding a butter brick in a plate as she cuts it with a knife, as the protagonist also, holds a butter smeared knife. The protagonist is seen standing aside a buffalo as they both eye on the Oscar trophy in the backdrop, and celebrate the nomination to the international awards. The mascot is seen dressed in the signature white dress with red polka dots, while the protagonist sports a vest and a chequered piece of cloth (lungi), while he carries a rounded rope on his shoulder.

Amul gave the artwork a quirky twist naming the cartoon as 'Jalli good' and an additional text on it reading, "Kattu a piece of butter?" "#Amul Topical: Jallikattu, India's official entry to the 2021 Oscars!" tweeted Amul with the cartoon.

Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', has been selected as India's official entry for the Best International Feature Film category for the 93rd Academy Awards. 'Jallikattu' is the third Malayalam film after 'Guru' (1997) and 'Adaminte Makan Abu' (2011) to be chosen as the country's official entry for the Oscars. 'Jallikattu' will certainly face stiff competition at the Oscars, but do not be surprised if it becomes the first Indian film to get that honour after 'Lagaan' in 2001. Before that, 'Mother India' (1957) and 'Salaam Bombay!' (1988) had made the grade. (ANI)

