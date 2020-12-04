Left Menu
'Happy Days' actor Warren Berlinger dies at 83

The Hollywood actor Warren Berlinger known for his roles in 'Happy Days' and 'The Cannonball Run' has died at the age of 83.

04-12-2020
Warren Berlinger (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The Hollywood actor Warren Berlinger known for his roles in 'Happy Days' and 'The Cannonball Run' has died at the age of 83. Confirming the news to People magazine, the deceased actor's daughter Elizabeth Berlinger on Wednesday (local time) told that her father had died on Wednesday (local time) in Valencia, California, at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. However, the actor's cause of death was not given.

Making a way to the Broadway theatre, Berlinger also appeared on stage as a theatre artist a number of times. Elizabeth told People that "his favourite role on stage was J. Pierrepont in 'How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying', but I don't know anyone who succeeded in life more than my dad."

"Everyone who met him loved him, everyone," she added. People magazine reported that Berlinger made his Broadway debut in the classic musical 'Annie' Get Your Gun while he was just nine years old. Born in 1937, the actor made his way to Hollywood, earning his first credited on-screen role in 'The Secret Storm', according to the People magazine.

Berlinger also had given his tour of duty in TV shows like 'Friends', 'Laverne & Shirley', 'Murder, She Wrote' and his most recent 'Grace and Frankie'. According to People, the actor also appeared in films such as 'The Cannonball Run' and 'Blue Demin', an adaptation of the Broadway play, for which he reprised his theatre award-winning role.

Married to veteran actor Betty Lou Keim, he was a father of four children: Lisa, David, Edward and Elizabeth Berlinger. Moreover, he was also blessed with eight grandchildren and a great-grandchild. (ANI)

