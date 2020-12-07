Matthew Perry shares fiancee Molly Hurwitz's first photo to promote Covid-19 charity

American actor Matthew Perry on Sunday (local time) posted two photos of Hurwitz wearing Perry's limited-edition apparel collection inspired by the beloved show -'Friends' to support Covid-19 relief. The 'Friends' star Perry captioned the first photo of the 29-year-old literary manager, "You don't have to pose this way while wearing the shirt, but please feel free."

In the second pic, Hurwitz is wearing a hat with the slogan, "What is this, a baseball cap?" All the lines are inspired by Perry's iconic character, Chandler Bing. The star announced the line on Friday with his own post.

Perry wrote, "What is this, a limited edition t-shirt for charity? For two weeks only, I'm releasing an apparel collection! Proceeds will support the World Health Organization's COVID 19 relief efforts. Link in bio. Banana not included." The T-shirt features his character, Chandler Bing, as a cartoon dancing awkwardly in a suit.

As reported by Fox News, Perry and Hurwitz recently got engaged. In November, he told People magazine, "I decided to get engaged... Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time." The pair have been dating since 2018 and on Valentine's Day, she shared a special message about the actor.

"Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer," she wrote on her private Instagram account, per the outlet. "HVD to my favourite." Fox News reported that there are no details on when a wedding will take place. (ANI)