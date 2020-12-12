Tiger Shroff shares his smouldering look with fans in monochrome shot

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff who is also one of the fittest Bollywood celebrities posted a monochromatic close-up shot of his face on Saturday. The 'Heropanti' actor posted the image on his Instagram in which he can be seen in his usual bearded style posing at the camera with a smouldering look. The post on his account got more than five lakh likes within a span of three hours.

Several Bollywood celebrities commented on the Tiger's post appreciating his look. At the top of the list of his comment section was his 'War' co-star Hrithik Roshan who wrote 'Courage under fire' under his post. Among others to comment on the post were celebrities like Lauren Gottlieb and Sophie Chaudhary who expressed themselves with the starry-eyed emoji, implying their fascination for the handsome star.

Of late, the 'Baaghi 3' star has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans by posting pictures and videos. On the work front, after winning over everyone with his action-packed performance in 'Baaghi 3' the actor is all set to be seen in 'Heropanti 2'. (ANI)