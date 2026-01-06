Left Menu

Shrachi Bengal Tigers Triumph in Thrilling Shootout

Shrachi Bengal Tigers edged past SG Pipers in a dramatic sudden death shootout after a goalless draw in regulation time, securing a place in the final of the women's Hockey India League. Both teams will face off again in the summit clash, with the Tigers earning a crucial bonus point.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 06-01-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 21:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shrachi Bengal Tigers reached the women's Hockey India League final by narrowly overcoming SG Pipers in a tense sudden death shootout following a goalless draw during regular play. The Tigers clinched victory by holding their composure in the high-stakes shootout.

Prior to the final showdown, the fierce contest saw both teams launching attacks that tested each other's defenses, yet neither side succeeded in breaking the deadlock, leading to a 0-0 scoreline at the end of regulation.

In the shootout, Purnima Yadav and Noor de Baat were potent for the Tigers, while Juana Castellaro and Kaitlin Nobbs scored for the Pipers. The dramatic deadlock was broken during sudden death, confirming the Tigers' spot in the final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

