Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Embassy in Beijing launches Bollywood 'cinemaSCOpe' series for SCO diplomats

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 13-12-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 16:19 IST
Indian Embassy in Beijing launches Bollywood 'cinemaSCOpe' series for SCO diplomats

Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Vladimir Norov and diplomats from the member states of the bloc attended the inaugural session of a movie series - 'cinemaSCOope' - organised by the Indian Embassy here. 'CinemaSCOpe' series, being exclusively screened for the diplomats and their families of the SCO countries, commenced on Saturday at the Indian Embassy premises with the screening of Aamir Khan's '3 Idiots'.

More than two dozen Indian movies including '3 Idiots', dubbed in Russian language, will be screened on a monthly basis till India's chairmanship of the eight-member SCO 'Council of Heads of State' meeting in 2023. The event was jointly inaugurated by Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri along with Norov. SCO diplomats and their families attended the event.

The SCO is an economic and security bloc in which India and Pakistan were admitted as full members in 2017. Its founding members included China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. In his address to the gathering, Misri said a proposal from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a 'SCO Film Festival' is under consideration by the member states. Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy has decided to launch 'cinemaSCOpe' series for the SCO diplomats, he said.

Top Bollywood stars like Raj Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Amitabh Bachchan are household names in the SCO countries especially the Central Asian Republics, part of the former Soviet Union where Russian language remained popular. Norov, former foreign minister of Uzbekistan, in his address complemented the Indian Embassy for the initiative and highlighted the popularity of the Bollywood movies in the Central Asian countries.

Indian cinema industry is also one of the largest in the world, providing employment to thousands of people, he said, adding that its global influence remained unparalleled showcasing Indian culture and civilizational values.

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Four held with 1.5 kgs gold biscuits in JK's Reasi

The police have arrested four people and seized gold biscuits weighing 1.5 kgs in Jammu and Kashmirs Reasi district, officials said on Sunday. The accused were part of a gang which used to bring gold from Guwahati and sell it at various pla...

UP: Tractor-trolley overturns, one man dead

One person died, while five others were seriously injured on Sunday, when the tractor-trolley in which they were travelling overturned here, police said. Police said the tractor-trolley was carrying 20 devotees and the driver lost control o...

Average time spent on smartphone up 25% to 6.9 hrs amid pandemic: Vivo-CMR report

Average usage of smartphones by Indians is estimated to have gone up 25 per cent to almost 7 hours a day as people depend on these gadgets for workstudy from home and entertainment amid the pandemic, a report said. The study, commissioned b...

Shun arrogance and scrap farm laws: Kejriwal to Centre

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday asked the BJP-ruled Centre to shun arrogance and scrap three farm laws as demanded by agitating farmers, and bring a Bill to guarantee minimum support price MSP for agricultural produce. Kejriw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020