My Hero Academia Season 5: Reappearance of Hitori sims, how Deku achieves ability to fly

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 15-12-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 15:14 IST
The anime enthusiasts need to wait for the release of My Hero Academia Season 5 as the world is badly combating against the deadly coronavirus. Image Credit: Facebook / My Hero Academia

The anime enthusiasts are ardently waiting to know when My Hero Academia Season 5 will be out. The confirmation on its future making was disclosed by Weekly Shōnen Jump on April 2.

The upcoming My Hero Academia Season 5 is likely to show the rivalry between 1st year Class A and Class B. This could be a major storyline. According to The Cinemaholic, the complicated relationship between Endeavor and his family might get further explored.

My Hero Academia Season 5 will have most of the characters as same as they were in Season 4 and the same story will continue ahead. Akatsuki Bakugo, Michael Tatum, Izuku Midoriya, Clifford Chapin, Kenya Lida, Chaco Muranaka, Justin briner, Luci Christian to name a few are the names of some characters to be back in the imminent fifth season.

The anime enthusiasts need to wait for the release of My Hero Academia Season 5 as the world is badly combating against the deadly coronavirus. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic crippled the overall entertainment industry with unfathomable financial losses. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time.

My Hero Academia Season 5 will premiere in spring 2021. Although the exact date has not been announced, a poster recently revealed gives a hint that we are close to its release. The poster also features costume update for Class 1-A and the surprise return of Shinso Hitoshi, a student that was last relevant during the Sports Festival in Season 2.

The plot or synopsis for My Hero Academia Season 5 is yet to be revealed. Deku will get the Black whip and Fumikage with his black fallen angel, who gives him the ability to fly. There will also reappearance of Hitori sims from the Sports arc, Hitori is by far one of the most compelling underdog rival Deku has.

The confirmation of My Hero Academia Season 5 was disclosed by Weekly Shōnen Jump on April 2. It is expected to feature the Joint Training Arc, Meta Liberation Army arc, The League of Villains, and the past of Tomura Shigaraki, Gizmo Posts 24 revealed.

My Hero Academia Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

