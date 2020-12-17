Virgin River Season 3 plot deals with Charmaine’s pregnancy, is Jack biological dad of her twins?

The recent release of Virgin River Season 2 garnered huge appreciations across the world with many are aggressively waiting for Season 3's renewal. The ending of second season with not one but two cliffhangers ensures that that the Netflix series will be back soon without much delay.

The renewal for Virgin River Season 3 is yet to be accomplished, but that doesn't restrict fans from speculating what they can see next. We truly need to wait for the official synopsis of Virgin River Season 3 until the season wraps filming.

What's on Netflix website revealed that they had heard of Virgin River Season 3 back in July this year when they got a production listing that confirmed that the third season was not only in development but scheduled to go into production from August 2020 through to December 2020.

Virgin River Season 2 was filled with turns and twists. One of the main storylines centred around Charmaine's (Lauren Hammersley) pregnancy. As she was afraid of notifying her pregnancy to Jack (Martin Henderson), she wrote and left a letter disclosing that she was pregnant. Many fans are on the opinion that the twins are not Jack's. They believe that she must have got pregnant through IVF (in-vitro fertilization).

Virgin River Season 3 will surely unveil the biological identity of Charmaine's twins. Many Virgin River enthusiasts believe that she created her pregnancy with the help of technology for the reason of keep Jack closer to her, mainly after he confessed that he no longer had romantic feelings for her.

"Looking at Charmaine's age and her saying this is her last chance at motherhood, it seems like she would have been going through in vitro without telling Jack and once she got confirmation of her pregnancy is when she timed her encounter with Jack to play into the timeline," one fan commented on Reddit.

"She knew Jack didn't want to be with her and thus would never want to have kids with her, so to trap him, she went ahead and got the pregnancy taken care of and linked it to Jack…. Of course the other obvious plot twist is that it's someone else's, but since the idea of in vitro has already been introduced with Mel's history, I think it would play well with Charmaine's pregnancy. Twins are also more common within vitro from what I understand because they try to implant as many eggs as possible to increase the chance of catching," fans stated.

This is quite an early time to predict if Charmaine had gone through IVF or Jack is the biological dad of her twins. However, we strongly believe the matter will be solved in Virgin River Season 3.

The release date for Virgin River Season 3 is yet to be announced. Continue staying with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

