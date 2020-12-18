Left Menu
Dhanush joins Russo Brothers' 'The Gray Man' alongside Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans

Tamil superstar Dhanush has been roped in to star alongside Hollywood stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans by 'Avengers' franchise filmmaker duo Russo brothers for their upcoming Netflix film 'The Gray Man.'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 20:56 IST
Actor Dhanush. Image Credit: ANI

Tamil superstar Dhanush has been roped in to star alongside Hollywood stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans by 'Avengers' franchise filmmaker duo Russo brothers for their upcoming Netflix film 'The Gray Man.' The 'Raanjhanaa' actor took to Twitter to share a statement in the regard to announce that he is joining the team of the much-awaited flick.

"Elated to announce that I will be joining the team of Netflix's 'The Gray Man,' starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, directed by the Russo Brothers. Looking forward to being a part of this wonderful action-packed experience," Dhanush said. "My sincere thanks to my dearest fans from all over the world for all the love and support you have been showing me throughout the years. Love you all! Spread love. OM NAMASHIVAYA," the statement further read.

The spy-thriller is based on the best-selling book of the same name by Mark Greaney, comes with a budget of a whopping USD 200 million. Helmed by Joe and Anthony Russo, famously known as the Russo brothers, the cinematic hunk-off will be bankrolled by their new content company AGBO.

With 'The Gray Man', the director duo intends to create a new James Bond-level film franchise. Besides Joe, the script has also been penned by none other than the 'Captain America' and 'Avengers' screenwriters, Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus.

'The Gray Man' revolves around the story of an ex-CIA operative turned killer as he is pursued by an old colleague. (ANI)

