Supergirl Season 6: Chyler Leigh directs one episode, what more we know

Fans are quite disheartened after learning that Supergirl will conclude with Season 6. Hence, they are expecting the final season to be highly interesting and unforgettable.

The CW made the announcement in third week of September that the American TV drama Supergirl Season 6 would mark an end to the series. The final season will consist of 20 episodes. The series started its production to resume after the lead character Melissa Benoist returned from maternity leave. However, SupergirlSeason 6 filming was postponed because of delay in getting COVID-19 test results of casts and crews.

It is also true that Supergirl Season 6's filming was badly affected in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic shattered the entertainment industry.

"To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement," Melissa Benoist took to Instagram to write the message. "Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless. She's had that impact on me, too. She's taught me strength I didn't know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we're united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I'm forever grateful. I'm so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we're going to make it one helluva final season," she added.

Melissa Benoist will join the production in January 2021 to reprise the role of Kara. The other cast members for Supergirl Season 6 such Chyler Leigh (Alex Danvers), Katie McGrath (Lena Luthor), Jesse Rath (Querl Dox), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal), Julie Gonzalo (Andrea Rojas), Staz Nair (WilliamDey), and David Harewood (J'onn J'onzz) will return from the previous seasons.

According to some sources, Chyler Leigh will be directing one episode in Supergirl Season 6. However, currently, we don't have any details about that episode. Chyler Leigh played the role of Alex Danvers in the previous episodes. She recently took to Instagram to announce her directional debut on the show.

According to What's on Netflix, Supergirl Season 6 may be aired on The CW between January and April 2021. If the prediction emerges straight to the mark, it will possibly stream on Netflix between August and October 2021 or even possibly November or December 2021 at the latest. This applies to all the DC series such as The Flash season seven as well.

Supergirl Season 6 is expected to premiere in mid-2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

