The King: Eternal Monarch receives fan’s petition for Season 2’s renewal

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 23-12-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 16:35 IST
The King: Eternal Monarch receives fan's petition for Season 2's renewal
Many believe that the current prevailing coronavirus pandemic is the main hindrance on the way of The King: Eternal Monarch's development for Season 2. Image Credit: Facebook / The King: The Eternal Monarch K-drama

Is The King: Eternal Monarch renewed for Season 2? The South Korean series lovers are fervently looking forward to Netflix and series creators for renewal.

Since The King: Eternal Monarch Season 1 dropped its finale on June 12, 2020, the viewers can no longer wait for Season 2. The series received mixed reviews and lower-than-expected domestic TV viewership ratings on later episodes, with news media attributing it to competition from streaming platforms and criticism of its screenplay, production and various controversies.

Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun-starring The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 may not be having an official renewal or confirmation, but the South Korean series enthusiasts are sure that it will return in future. Many believe that the current prevailing coronavirus pandemic is the main hindrance on the way of its development for second season.

The entertainment industry in South Korea has already witnessed the gradual commencement of entertainment projects. That's the reason, fans have once again started insisting Netflix and series creators to renew and work on another season.

The release of The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 is not confirmed yet, still the cast members who will return in it are like Lee Min-ho as Lee Gon/ Lee Ji-hun, Jung Hyeon-jun as young Lee Gon, Kim Go-Eun as Jung Tae-eul / Luna,Woo Doo-hwan as Jo Eun-seob / Jo Yeon, Kim Kyung-nam as Kang Shin-ja, Jung Eun-Chae as Goo Seo-Kyung / Goo Eun-a, Lee Jung-jin as Lee Lim to name a few.

The King: Eternal Monarch started with the Korean Nielsen Nationwide viewership rating at 11.6 percent on the second episode but the rating hit it lowest at 5.2 percent on the 11th episode, and the series struggled to pass the 6-8 percent viewership rating on later episodes.

One avid fan of The King: Eternal Monarch has started petition for urging the creators to work on Season 2. You can sign the petition here:

The petition cites – We wanted the Second Part or Season 2 of The King: Eternal Monarch only because it deserve another continuation story. The story plot is so great that we, the viewers, followers, fans of the Korean drama want more of it.

The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean television series.

