Rajkummar Rao, Tusshar Kapoor congratulate Sonu Sood for his autobiography

Several Bollywood celebrities including actors Rajkummar Rao and Tusshar Kapoor on Monday expressed happiness over the release of actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood's autobiography 'I Am No Messiah.'

28-12-2020
Several Bollywood celebrities including actors Rajkummar Rao and Tusshar Kapoor on Monday expressed happiness over the release of actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood's autobiography 'I Am No Messiah.' The book that has been co-written by Meena Iyer was released earlier this month under the Ebury Press imprint.

Actor-filmmaker Tusshar Kapoor took to Twitter to congratulate the 'Dabangg' actor on his autobiography and also urged people to order their copy of the book. "More than anything else, 2020 taught us how to be compassionate warriors amidst adversity," he tweeted.

"Congratulations to @SonuSood on his inspirational book #IAmNoMessiah with @Meena_Iyer. Order #IAmNoMessiah in English https://bit.ly/IAmNoMessiah and Hindi," his tweet further read. Actors Aparshakti Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao on the other hand took to their Instagram stories for congratulating Sood.

"Congrats paaji for this one. I have seen @sonu_sood work tirelessly for others. Read about his story in his book #IAmNoMessiah," wrote Khurrana along with a picture of the book. "Thank u for showing us the path @sonu_sood. Can't wait to read the book," wrote Rajkummar Rao on his Instagram story.

Sood, who has worked towards helping the needy during the on-going Covid-19 pandemic has inspired and won the hearts of many. The autobiography 'I Am No Messiah' will chronicle his experiences during the pandemic. Written in the first person, the book will reveal the emotional and often challenging journeys he undertook along with the people he rescued.

He will narrate the many stories he heard and the interactions he had, and will also share how this experience not only changed his outlook but also his life's purpose. (ANI)

