Malayalam film director dead

Kottayam (Kerala), Jan 3 (PTI): Noted Malayalam screenplay writer and movie director Shaji Pandavath died at a private hospital here on Sunday due to heart-related ailments, film industry sources said. The 63-year-old film personality, hailing from Alappuzha district, was hospitalised due to a fall while taking rest at home following a heart surgery, FEFKA Directors' Union said in a Facebook post.

He wrote the screenplay for movies, including Prayikkara Pappan, Gangothri and Kavacham. Pandavath's end came as his directorial debut ''Kakkathuruthu'' was ready for release, they said.

He was also an office-bearer of KPCC's cultural wing. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of Pandavath.