Boruto Chapter 54: Sasuke vs Momoshiki, Will Boruto unlock Jougan?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 04-01-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 17:03 IST
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 54 can show Buruto getting a chance going against Momoshiki. Image Credit: Facebook / Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

The manga enthusiasts are disappointed as Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has gone for hiatus for a month. We are still around 2.5 weeks behind the release of Boruto Chapter 54. Read further to know what you can see in the upcoming chapter.

Boruto Chapter 54 will feature Naruto, Sasuke, Kawaki vs Borushiki. They (Naruto, Sasuke and Kawaki) were able defeat Isshiki Otsutsuki with some power and tricks. The spoilers for Boruto Chapter 54 will take some time to be released and majority of plot's facts are still kept under wraps.

The imminent Boruto Chapter 54 will focus on the fight between Sasuke and Momoshiki. This fight is inevitable but Sasuke doesn't have a rinnegan in his eyes anymore.

According to BlockToro, Boruto Chapter 54 will show Sasuke either getting his rinnegan back somehow or it would be transferred to someone else. Sasuke will utilize Izanagi to save his Rinnegan and then gets another Sharingan from Orochimaru to replace his blind eye.

On the other hand, Boruto Chapter 54 is likely to show that Naruto without Kurama. Majority of fans are sure that Boruto will unlock Jougan in his right eye to defeat Momoshiki and that could also backfire later.

BlockToro also revealed that Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 54 can show Buruto getting a chance going against Momoshiki. The manga enthusiasts believe Boruto will master Jougan soon. Boruto, Boroshiki, and Momoshiki are three separate entities that all exist within his body

Here's the preview for Boruto Chapter 54 – "The "power of the connection" eventually exceeds the command/control… But at the same time, what attacked Sasuke is…!"

The preview of Boruto Chapter 54 hints at Momoshiki overtaking Boruto's body. According to International Business Times, toward the end of the previous chapter, after stabbing Sasuke in the eye, Boruto tells Naruto and company that he is going to end them soon.

Boruto Chapter 54 is likely to be out on January 20, 2021, as per the official manga website. The raw scans will be leaked online around two to three days before the original release. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent chapter.

