Is Yuri on Ice renewed for Season 2? Story to focus more on Yuri P & Yuri K

When is Yuri on Ice Season 2 going to be released? The first season was released four years back and now the anime enthusiasts are losing hope for the second season as there has been no discussion on it.

With such a long gap, many fans already considered that Yuri on Ice Season 2 would never happen in future. But a group of fans believe that the second season will surely come as the viewers must know what could happen to the Japanese figure skater, Yuri Katsuki. His story just started in the first season and is far away from being completed.

If rumors are to be believed, Yuri On Ice Season 2 is currently under production and will consist of 12 episodes like the first season. We are far away from the official trailer as the renewal is yet to be announced. The MAPPA studio has kept the plot completely under wraps to avoid predictions and consequent rumors.

Fans strongly believe Yuri On Ice Season 2 will come on the screens as they need to know who would happen with Yuri Katsuki, the Japanese figure skater. His story is yet to be finished. The second season is likely to feature both Yuri Plisetsky (popularly known as Yuri P) and Yuri Katsuki (popularly known as Yuri K).

Victor will commence competing with fans' rate in Yuri On Ice Season 2 during the next Grand Pix event although he is currently acting as a mentor for Yuri, Isurfwebster noted. The website even suggests that the imminent season may continue almost immediately following the conclusion of Yuri! On Stage! anime movie that was premiered in 2017.

The remarkable success on Yuri on Ice Season 1 is believed why Season 2 is inevitable and can never be avoided. According to the Kadokawa Ascii Research Laboratories content and information trend-analytics company, Yuri on Ice was the most-tweeted anime of the season (collecting 1,440,596 tweets). It had over a million tweets more than its closest rival, the volleyball-based anime Haikyu!! (which had 348,109 tweets). In China, the social media website Sina Weibo recorded 130,000 posts of the Yuri on Ice hashtag, collecting 2 billion views.

Yuri on Ice was praised for including a same-sex romantic relationship between Yuri K. and Victor. Among moments highlighted by critics are an apparent kiss in the seventh episode, an exchange of gold rings (indicating a marriage or engagement) in the tenth episode, and Victor's tears when Yuri suggests ending their partnership in the twelfth episode. The kiss won the 2016 The Anime Awards for Most Heartwarming Scene. The ring exchange in the tenth episode is considered the first time such a relationship has been depicted in anime. Many called the exchange of rings 'the best scene in the series'.

Yuri on Ice Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

