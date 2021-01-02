Haikyuu!! Season 5 has possibility to be out in summer 2021

Haikyuu!! Season 5 is always a highly anticipated anime series fans have been looking forward since December 2020. The anime enthusiasts passionately want to know what they can see in the imminent season. They also want to know the kind of preparation and developments are involved in Haikyuu!! Season 5.

Fans are quite glad with the release of Haikyuu!! Season 4 episode 25 on December 19, 2020. It marks the finale of the fourth season of the anime series.

Haikyuu!! Season 5 would show how Hinata goes to Karasuno High School to learn Volleyball and even qualifies for nationals. The main story revolves around a high school volleyball team and the relationship between the players. It shows the friendships and rivalries among the characters.

The cast of the anime includes Ryusei Nakao as Tanji Washijo, Nobuyuri Sagara as Hisashi Kinoshita, Hiroshi Kamiya as Ittetsu Takeda, Yu Miyazaki as Sachiro Hirugmai, Jun Nazuka as Aran Ojiro, Hideaki Kabumoto as Osamu Miya, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Asahi Azumane, Ayumu Murase as Shoyo Hinata, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Yu Nishinoya, Mamuro Miyano as Atsumu Miya, Kaito Ishikawa as Tobio Kageyama, and Yuu Hayashi as Ryunoksuke Tanaka.

The anime lovers want to know when Haikyuu!! Season 5 can be released. According to our observation, the fifth season can take more time in comparison to Season 4.

Hinata seems to be devastated and out of control in Haikyuu!! Season 4 after missing the opportunity to score a point early in the match. Tobio Kageyama warns him that if Hinata does that again during a match, he is never setting the ball for him again. However, Kageyama knows that something clicked in Hinata after the latter witnessed Korai Hoshiumi's superb jump.

The rumor is up in the air that Haikyuu!! Season 5 can be out in summer 2021. The production work for Season 5 can be a cakewalk due to the pandemic situation. During the end of June 2020, a music producer in Japan, Yoshiki Kobayashi informed fans that recording for the upcoming season had already been started.

Haikyuu!! Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

Also Read: One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Genos' unlikeliness to appear, what more we know