Sanjay Dutt digs out monochrom picture from 'LOC: Kargil' sets on Army Day

Taking a trip down the memory lane, actor Sanjay Dutt on Friday shared an old monochromatic picture from the sets of his war film 'LOC: Kargil War' on the occasion of Army Day. Dutt shared the throwback picture featuring him, and his co-stars dressed in Army uniform on Instagram.

The picture showed Dutt seated in an Army vehicle with the rest of the cast of the film that includes Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Sunil Shetty, Akkineki Nagarjuna and others. The 'Sadak' actor went on to pen down a short note "saluting the courage and bravery" of the Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day.

"Saluting the courage and bravery of our Indian Army who has always stood strong, even in the most unfavorable conditions," he wrote. "We, as entertainers, can only try to portray your unparalleled commitment on the screens. #ArmyDay," he added.

Based on the 1999 Kargil War between India and Pakistan, 'LOC: Kargil' is one of the finest war-action drama that depicted the courage and valour of the Indian army. Army Day is observed every year on January 15 to celebrate the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army - Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa.

The position was taken over on January 15, 1949, from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India. (ANI)

