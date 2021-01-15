Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sanjay Dutt digs out monochrom picture from 'LOC: Kargil' sets on Army Day

Taking a trip down the memory lane, actor Sanjay Dutt on Friday shared an old monochromatic picture from the sets of his war film 'LOC

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 13:48 IST
Sanjay Dutt digs out monochrom picture from 'LOC: Kargil' sets on Army Day
A still from sets of film 'LOC: Kargil' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Taking a trip down the memory lane, actor Sanjay Dutt on Friday shared an old monochromatic picture from the sets of his war film 'LOC: Kargil War' on the occasion of Army Day. Dutt shared the throwback picture featuring him, and his co-stars dressed in Army uniform on Instagram.

The picture showed Dutt seated in an Army vehicle with the rest of the cast of the film that includes Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Sunil Shetty, Akkineki Nagarjuna and others. The 'Sadak' actor went on to pen down a short note "saluting the courage and bravery" of the Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day.

"Saluting the courage and bravery of our Indian Army who has always stood strong, even in the most unfavorable conditions," he wrote. "We, as entertainers, can only try to portray your unparalleled commitment on the screens. #ArmyDay," he added.

Based on the 1999 Kargil War between India and Pakistan, 'LOC: Kargil' is one of the finest war-action drama that depicted the courage and valour of the Indian army. Army Day is observed every year on January 15 to celebrate the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army - Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa.

The position was taken over on January 15, 1949, from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Bharti Airtel divests stake in Seynse Technologies

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has divested its stake in Seynse Technologies, according to a regulatory filing.The stake was held through Bharti Airtels wholly-owned subsidiary Nettle Infrastructure Investments Limited.The divestment of 6,8...

Indonesia divers find casing of crashed jet's 'black box' -navy

Indonesian divers have found the casing of a cockpit voice recorder from a Sriwijaya Air plane that crashed into the Java Sea last week, but are still searching for its memory unit, navy officer Abdul Rasyid said on Friday.Weve found the bo...

Sterling hits two-month high vs euro after November GDP data

Sterling rose against the euro on Friday, touching an almost two-month high, after data showed Britains national lockdown in November was less damaging for the economy than expected.Britains economy shrank in November for the first time sin...

Uganda's opposition presidential candidate rejects early preliminary results

Ugandas opposition frontrunner in this weeks presidential election said on Friday he rejected early preliminary results released by the electoral commission.We are winning, Bobi Wine told a news conference at his home in the capital in whic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021