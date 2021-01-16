Left Menu
Development News Edition

New COVID-19 vaccine-focussed caller tune released, voice of Amitabh Bachchan replaced

Covid ke viruddh humey pratirodhak shamta deti hai Vaccines developed in India are safe and effective.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 17:10 IST
New COVID-19 vaccine-focussed caller tune released, voice of Amitabh Bachchan replaced
Representative image. Image Credit: IANS

As India rolled out the world's largest inoculation drive against the coronavirus on Saturday, authorities have released a new vaccine-focussed caller tune and replaced the voice of actor Amitabh Bachchan with a woman's.

The new caller tune seeks to spread awareness about the COVID-19 vaccination drive and dispel rumours.

''Naya saal Covid-19 ki vaccine ke roop main nayi aasha ki kiran lekar aaya hai (The new year has brought a new ray of hope in the form of vaccines against Covid-19),'' the voice said.

The caller tune said that vaccines developed in India are safe and effective against the disease.

''Bharat main bani vaccine surakshit aur prabhavi hai. Covid ke viruddh humey pratirodhak shamta deti hai (Vaccines developed in India are safe and effective. They will provide immunity against COVID-19),'' it said.

The caller tune also urges people to trust the vaccine and not believe in rumours.

''Bhartiya vaccine par bharosa Karen. Apni baari aane par vaccine zarur lagwayein. Afawaon par bharosa na kare (Have trust in the vaccines made in India and do get vaccinated when it's your turn. Do not believe in rumours),'' the new caller tune added.

The new caller tune talks about the vaccination drive, asking people to continue to follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviours such as wearing mask, maintaining social distance and washing hands, even after taking the vaccine.

The earlier caller tune, in the voice of Bachchan, began with a coughing sound, followed by a cautionary note on COVID-19-appropriate behaviours.

''Covid-19 se pura desh hi nahi pura vishwa ladd raha hai (Not just India, but the entire world is battling against Covid-19),'' the voice said.

After this, Bachchan would further elaborate on the importance of Covid-appropriate behaviour like frequently washing hands, wearing mask and maintaining social distancing to avoid spread of the deadly virus.

Recently, a PIL was filed in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Centre to remove megastar Amitabh Bachchan's voice from the caller tune on precautions against the coronavirus on the grounds that he himself, along with some family members, had been infected with the virus.

Healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle got their first jabs on Saturday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching the world's largest vaccination drive against the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

If Centre fails to provide COVID-19 vaccine for free, Delhi govt will: Satyendra Jain

The Delhi Government hopes that the central government would vaccinate people against COVID-19 for free, if not, the Delhi government would give the vaccine to people in the metropolis for free, informed Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain...

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden lays out plan to get America vaccinated; US extremists into internet's dark corners and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Retired doctors and more syringes Biden lays out plan to get America vaccinatedU.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Friday said he would order increased production of syringes and other...

Free IAS coaching scheme for poor students launched in Kerala

Kochi, Jan 16 PTI A scheme to provide free coaching tocivil services and other competitive examinations to 10,000meritorious but financially weak students across Kerala waslaunched by state Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Saturday.Declaring ...

Major European powers rebuke Iran over uranium metal plans

Three European powers on Saturday warned Iran against starting work on uranium metal-based fuel for a research reactor, saying it contravened the 2015 nuclear deal and stressing that it had no civilian use but serious military implications....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021