World War Z 2 updates – Possibilities despite cancellation of sequel

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 20-01-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 11:41 IST
The making of World War Z 2 was in a turmoil due to a large market for Hollywood movies. Image Credit: Facebook / World War Z

Is World War Z 2 renewed? The sequel is one of the most anticipated zombie action horror movies fans have been waiting for a long time. The first movie grossed $202.4 million in North America, and $337.6 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of $540 million.

The production of World War Z 2 had plenty of hurdles. A sequel of World War Z was announced shortly after its release in June 2013. Fans were quite excited after learning that the movie would get a sequel.

However, the plan of making World War Z 2 was cancelled in February 2019. The reason of budget issues was provided, which many fans do not believe at all.

The making of World War Z 2 was in a turmoil due to a large market for Hollywood movies. China is considered the largest market for Hollywood movies. But the country runs a strict ban on movies featuring ghosts and zombies.

The shooting for World War Z 2 has struck lots of roadblocks. Production was earlier shifted to 2018. The film was then pinpointed in 2019. This was revealed after a great deal of photography and pre-production was done in five countries.

The cast members associated with World War Z 2 are keeping themselves tight-lipped on the possibility, production development, plot and possible release period.

"It's not cultural, it's authorities coverage, and the explanation its authorities coverage is you've got a authorities that's making an attempt to maintain management of a inhabitants the place there's a honest quantity of unrest. One of many issues that appear to notably stir revolts or riots is superstition," Solstice Studios CEO Mark Gill said to The Hollywood Reporter.

"In case you are excited about making that story, you possibly can simply depend China out, it's not occurring," he added.

World War Z 2 is yet to get an official nod for production. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

