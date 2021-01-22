Left Menu
Film based on Ashok Chakra awardee Major Mohit Sharma's life in the works

Applause Entertainment and Drishyam Films have joined hands for the upcoming movie titled 'Iftikhar', based on the life of Ashok Chakra awardee, Major Mohit Sharma.

22-01-2021
Poster of 'Iftikhar' (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Applause Entertainment and Drishyam Films have joined hands for the upcoming movie titled 'Iftikhar', based on the life of Ashok Chakra awardee, Major Mohit Sharma. After the success of popular series like 'Scam 1992' and 'Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors', Applause Entertainment is all set to collaborate with award-winning studio Drishyam Films for the film, based on the life of one of India's most decorated military officers, Major Mohit Sharma.

The Para Special Forces Officer, who was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra in 2009, infiltrated Hizbul Mujahideen under the alias of Iftikhar Bhatt. The film is an adaptation of the first chapter of Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh's book titled 'India's Most Fearless 2: More Military Stories of Unimaginable Courage and Sacrifice'. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news about the upcoming film on his Twitter handle.

"APPLAUSE - DRISHYAM JOIN HANDS... Applause Entertainment [makers of #Scam1992 and #CriminalJustice] and Drishyam Films to jointly produce a film... Titled #Iftikhar... Based on #AshokChakra awardee Major Mohit Sharma... Filming starts Sept 2021... #IndependenceDay 2022 release," his tweet read. Iftikhar is scheduled to begin filming in September 2021. It is slated for an Independence Day 2022 release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

