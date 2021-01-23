Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy tells TikTok to block users after death of young girl

The Italian data privacy watchdog ordered video app TikTok on Friday to block the accounts of any users in Italy whose age it could not verify following death of 10-year-old girl who had been using the Chinese-owned app. In a statement, the regulator said that although TikTok had committed to ban registration for children aged under 13, it was nonetheless easy to circumvent this rule.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 23-01-2021 01:33 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 01:31 IST
Italy tells TikTok to block users after death of young girl
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Italian data privacy watchdog ordered video app TikTok on Friday to block the accounts of any users in Italy whose age it could not verify following death of 10-year-old girl who had been using the Chinese-owned app.

In a statement, the regulator said that although TikTok had committed to ban registration for children aged under 13, it was nonetheless easy to circumvent this rule. As a result, it said TikTok had to block unverified user accounts until at least Feb. 15 awaiting further information.

There was no immediate response from TikTok, which is owned by China's ByteDance. The ruling came after a girl died of asphyxiation in Palermo, Sicily. Her parents said she had been participating in a so-called blackout challenge posted on TikTok, putting a belt around her neck and holding her breath while recording herself on her phone.

"The watchdog decided to intervene as a matter of urgency following the terrible case of the 10-year-old girl from Palermo," the authority said. It said TikTok was banned from "further processing user data for which there is no absolute certainty of age and, consequently, of compliance with the provisions related to the age requirement".

An official said this meant unverified accounts would be blocked and users would no longer be able to upload videos.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Lithuania says expects enough COVID-19 vaccines for herd immunity by July

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil fall on weak data, earnings

A gauge of stocks across the world slipped from record highs on Friday and oil prices fell to end the week little changed as weak economic data and underwhelming earnings drove investors to reverse some recent risky bets. The dollar index, ...

Travel group, airlines oppose quarantine for U.S.-bound air passengers

Groups representing the U.S. travel industry and airlines on Friday voiced opposition to mandatory quarantines for air passengers arriving in the United States from overseas a day after President Joe Biden signed an order to take that step....

Italy takes action against Tik Tok following girl's death

Italys data protection authority said it was imposing an immediate block on Tik Toks access to data for any user whose age has not been verified.The authority said it was acting with urgency following the death of a 10-year-old girl in Sici...

France had 23,292 new COVID-19 cases and 649 more deaths in last 24 hours

France registered a further 23,292 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 649 more deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours as President Emmanuel Macrons government fought against the possibility of a third national lockdown.Health ministry dat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021