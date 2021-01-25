Left Menu
My Hero Academia Chapter 299’s preview reveals prisoner villains vs heroes resulting bloodbath

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 25-01-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 15:45 IST
My Hero Academia Chapter 299 will show All Might fending off the supervillains that attack Deku and when he depowers, an injured Deku will fight the six villains. Image Credit: Facebook / My Hero Academia

The manga enthusiasts are quite happy this time as My Hero Academia Chapter 299 has not gone for break. It will be out on time as expected. The upcoming chapter can reveal the status updates of more students and teachers, as it seems that the entire academy is in hospital. Read further to know what fans can see in the upcoming chapter.

The spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 299 are likely to be out around Thursday, January 28 with the raw scans leaks. According to BlockToro, Kohei Horikoshi has not decided to spare anyone despite the facts the student heroes are injured so badly that they can hardly move.

My Hero Academia Chapter 299's physical manga copies will be printed two to three days in advance because time consumption in transportation is inevitable. However, considering the leaks, Deku is now lying unconscious in the hospital bed with plasters all over his body. Izuku Midoriya is the main target for Shigaraki, All for One, Muscular and other escaped villains, and there could be a fight similar to the Sinister Six attacking Spider-man in the comics.

On the other hand, the imminent My Hero Academia Chapter 299 will show All Might fending off the supervillains that attack Deku and when he depowers, an injured Deku will fight the six villains.

The short preview of My Hero Academia Chapter 299 reveals – "Villain's forces have grown stronger and made heroes in pinch! The story takes a new turn!" The preview hints that the prisoner villains and the heroes in the hospital will have a huge battle that will end in many deaths.

BlockToro further reveals what fans can see in the upcoming My Hero Academia Chapter 299. Shoto Todoroki is unable to speak as Debi's fire burnt his throat. Chapter 299 will reveal the injuries of other characters. Deku is still unconscious and wrapped in bandages all over.

My Hero Academia Chapter 299 is scheduled to be out on Sunday, January 31. You can read the released chapters on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

