Will Frozen 3 end Frozen franchise? What viewers can see in third movie

It has been just over one year since Frozen 2 was released. Now the franchise enthusiasts are ardently waiting for the confirmed release date of Frozen 3. Walt Disney Pictures released Frozen in 2013, followed by Frozen 2 in 2019. The movie broke the records of its prequel and made USD 477.4 million in the global box office, USD 972.7 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of USD 1.45 billion.

Currently, there is no such official confirmation on Frozen 3. The development of Frozen 3 was reportedly affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We all aware are that almost all the entertainment projects were halted or postponed for indefinite times. So, we have to wait for a long time to know more about Frozen 3.

According to a report, Frozen 3 will be the last film of the franchise. It is expected, the third part of the trilogy may release in 2023 or 2024 as the first two installments maintained a vast gap in between.

Frozen was inspired by Hans Christian Andersen's 1844 fairytale "The Snow Queen." However, it was reworked before presenting it as a movie. Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee directed both the sequels. Frozen 2 gives a successful conclusion but it left some cliffhangers for Frozen 3. Will Elsa ever return to Arendelle? Or else Elsa will remain the protector of the Enchanted Forest, where she finds a connection between her ancestral with the tribe of Northuldra, as shown in Frozen 2. Moreover, what happened to Kristoff's parents?

As Frozen 1 and Frozen 2 tell a story that revolves around Elsa and her powers, viewers are missing the love angle in Elsa's life. Many fans believe Honeymaren, a member of the Northuldra tribe, is likely to come back as Elsa's girlfriend. Elsa may have more supernatural power to resolve the identity of the mysterious voice, which is still unknown.

Frozen 3 can show a royal wedding of Elsa's sister Anna and Kristoff too. There are many unfinished endings of Frozen 2 to be solved in Frozen 3. Jennifer Lee said to Yahoo movies that she "think what made this one special is that we'd both confessed that we didn't want to leave this world." "We naively just went into this because we love [the characters] and we could see more story," added Lee.

At present, there are no official confirmations on the making and renewal of Frozen 3. Stay tuned with us for more updates on Hollywood animated movies.

