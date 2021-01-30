Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

The manga and anime enthusiasts are quite excited as they are just a few days behind the release of Black Clover episode 162. Let's have a look what you can see in the upcoming episode.

The upcoming Black Clover episode 162 will show the first clash of the Black Bulls against Zenon, Vanica, and Dante in the anime storyline. We will be amazed seeing the remarkable moments of the fight between Asta and Yami.

The preview trailer of Black Clover episode 162 shows Vanica and Dante have attacked the Heart Kingdom and things are not looking good. Asta, Luck, Mimosa, Noelle, Charmy and the other magic knights are ready to fight back the dark triad leaders.

Black Clover Episode 162 has got the title 'The Great War Breaks Out'. The clash between Asta and Dante is highly expected in the upcoming episode of Black Clover. The viewers are likely to see the post-time skip Asta's power and how he will go against one of the Dark Triad of Spade.

Here's the synopsis of Black Clover Episode 162 – While spending time in the Heart Kingdom, Asta decides to return to the hideout of the Black Bull. Suddenly, one of the three Dark Triads, Dante Zogratis, appears and attacks.

According to BlockToro, Asta and his friends fight back but they struggle against Dante, who is also a Devil Host, but has more power than Asta. Additionally, Dark Triad's Vanica Zogratis, who possess the demon Megicula, invades the Heart Kingdom.

Black Clover episode 162 is expected to be out on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

