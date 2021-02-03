Left Menu

After Rihanna, Jay Sean extends support to farmers' protest

After American pop star Rihanna's recent tweet surrounding the farmers' protest in India, singer-songwriter Jay Sean has expressed his support for farmers, who have been protesting against the Centre's new agri laws.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 13:46 IST
After Rihanna, Jay Sean extends support to farmers' protest
Jay Sean, Image source: Instagram. Image Credit: ANI

After American pop star Rihanna's recent tweet surrounding the farmers' protest in India, singer-songwriter Jay Sean has expressed his support for farmers, who have been protesting against the Centre's new agri laws. The 39-year-old singer shared a photo from the farmers' protest on Instagram and called it "one of the largest protests ever in history".

"It's one of the largest protests EVER IN HISTORY, and hardly any mainstream coverage. I live in the US and I've barely seen it on the news or mainstream media. I don't know what needs to be done to raise more awareness and have more eyes on this but I've seen videos that are far too graphic and heartbreaking to post," the 'Eyes on You' hitmaker wrote. "People that are old enough to be my grandparents being trampled over with no remorse or regard. Pls go to my story where I will post a petition link and something actionable. #istandwithfarmers #farmersprotest," he added.

This post comes after Rihanna extended support to farmers protesting on the borders of India's capital against the three agriculture laws introduced by the Central government. Apart from Rihanna, several other international celebrities such as Amanda Cerny, Lilly Singh, Greta Thunberg came out in support of the farmers. Rihanna had shared a news report on Tuesday that mentioned the internet shut down in parts of India and tweeted, "why aren't we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest."

Reacting to Rihanna's viral tweet, Lilly Singh wrote, "Yes! Thank you so much @rihanna. This is a humanity issue! #IStandWithFarmers and this narrative is TIRED." Amanda Cerny posted a photo of women farmers on Instagram and in the caption, she wrote, "The world is watching. You don't have to be Indian or Punjabi or South Asian to understand the issue. All you have to do is care about humanity. Always demand freedom of speech, freedom of press, basic human and civil rights-equity and dignity for workers. #FarmersProtest #internetshutdown"

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg had also extended her support to the farmers, saying that she stands in solidarity with the farmers. "We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India," Thunberg wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. Several other celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, have also spoken in support of the farmers.

On the other hand, actor Kangana Ranaut, who had supported farm laws called Rihanna a "fool" and said that the protestors were not farmers but "terrorists who are trying to divide India". "No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like the USA... Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies," Kangana tweeted on Tuesday.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Former France captain Bastiat dies aged 71 - French federation

Former France captain Jean-Pierre Bastiat, who claimed a Five Nations Grand Slam in 1977, has died at the age of 71, the French rugby federation FFR said on Wednesday.With Jean-Pierre Skrela and Jean-Pierre Rives, Bastiat formed one of Fran...

South African Airways could exit administration this month, govt says

South African Airways may exit administration at the end of the month and a decision on an equity partner for it could be made by the end of March, South Africas Department of Public Enterprises DPE said on Wednesday.The DPE, the ministry r...

Fitch rates IRFC's proposed USD notes as BBB-minus

Fitch on Wednesday assigned Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltds IRFCs proposed US dollar Regulation S144A senior unsecured notes a rating of BBB-minus. The proposed notes are to be issued under the global medium-term note GMTN programme...

Ireland will be flexible on extending grace period for movement of NI goods

Ireland will be flexible regarding any possible extension of grace periods for checks on goods going between Britain and Northern Ireland, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Wednesday.From an Irish perspective we want there to be ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021