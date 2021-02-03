Left Menu

Namita Gokhale's daughter Shivani pens debut novel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 16:34 IST
Namita Gokhale's daughter Shivani pens debut novel

A debut novel by Shivani Sibal takes readers back to the 1980s - to the politics of Lutyens' Delhi, to the story of a traditional family caught in the throes of change.

''Equations'' is the story of the change that is sweeping the new India, seen through the lives of a traditional Delhi family, publishers HarperCollins India said.

''Reading 'Equations' is like seeing the drama of a now lost time unfold before our eyes frame by frame,'' according to Udayan Mitra, publisher (literary) at HarperCollins India.

Shivani is author Namita Gokhale's daughter and Congress leader Kapil Sibal's daughter-in-law.

Prerna Gill, editor (literary) at HarperCollins India said ''Equations'' is ''nuanced, evocative and beautifully written''.

''Equations'' follows childhood playmates Aahan Sikand and Rajesh Kumar. They have been brought up under the care of the same woman, living in the same house, but with starkly different realities - Aahan is the only son and heir of the wealthy Sikand family, and Rajesh is the son of his father's driver, who lives in a tiny staff quarter on the grounds of the sprawling Sikand House in Delhi.

As Aahan and Rajesh grow up, the natural friendship they shared as children reaches an uncomfortable end, as both become aware of their places in the world.

While Aahan is expected to keep what he has inherited intact for the next generation, Rajesh, in the eyes of the world, can, at best, hope for a life better than his father's, free of domestic servitude. But he has much larger plans for himself.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 7 PM due to continuous protests by opposition over farm laws.

Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 7 PM due to continuous protests by opposition over farm laws....

Chennai, Feb 3 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region

Chennai, Feb 3 PTI Highlights from the Southern region at 5.20 PM.LGM2 KL-COURT-LD SIVASANKAR Suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar gets bail in dollarsmuggling case, released from jail Eds Adds inputs, quotes Kochi A court in Kerala on Wednes...

Ban vs WI: Hosts end Day 1 on 242/5 with the help of Shadman's brilliant fifty

Shadman Islam displayed a stunning performance with the bat to help Bangladesh score 242 runs on the opening day of the first Test against West Indies here on Wednesday. At stumps, Bangladeshs score read 2425, with Shakib Al Hasan 39 and Li...

IOC publishes first 'Playbook' outlining measures to deliver 'safe' Tokyo Olympics

The International Olympic Committee IOC on Wednesday announced that it has published the first Playbook, a resource which outlines the personal responsibilities key stakeholders must take to play their role in ensuring safe and successful O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021