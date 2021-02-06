Song Joong-ki seen holding a gun as anti-hero in New Vincenzo teaser

Song Joong-ki fans are already excited to see their favorite actor as a villain in the upcoming South Korean Netflix series Vincenzo. Meanwhile, tvN has dropped a new teaser of Vincenzo, fueling their excitement further by giving them a glimpse of their adorable actor, who is playing an anti-hero for the first time.

Song Joong-ki will portray Vincenzo Cassano, an Italian lawyer who also happens to be a Mafia consigliere. After a major conflict in his organization, Vincenzo flees to Korea with his childhood name Park Joo-Hyung and encounters Hong Cha-Young, a female lawyer played by Jeon Yeo-Bin. Park Joo-Hyung is originally from Korea but comes to Italy at age 8 after being adopted by an Italian family. Later, he would become a lawyer and Mafia consigliere by the name of Vincenzo Cassano.

Song Joong-ki's upcoming Netflix K-drama series Vincenzo is written by Park Jae Bum and created by Studio Dragon. The new teaser shows a quick montage of Vincenzo's return to Korea for revenge. According to Soompi, the Korean-language caption of the teaser means "a very dangerous stranger meets very strange neighbors."

In the official teaser of Vincenzo, Song-Joong-ki is seen holding a gun and a scale of justice having bloodshed around him. The voice-over comes "I'm not here to negotiate but to deliver a warning because I'm going to be the one making the judgment because I'm going to be the one making the judgment."

In another scene of Vincenzo, Song-Joong-ki is seen facing his enemies including lawyer Choi Myung Hee and the president of Babel Group, Jang Han Seo with the caption, Vincenzo will punish evil with evil. Watch the teaser below.

Alongside Song-Joong-ki, the action-thriller drama Vincenzo features several other famous actors. The cast includes Jeon Yeo-been as Hong Cha-young, Ok Taecyeon as Jang Jun-woo, Yoo Jae-myung as Hong Yoo-chan, Kim Yeo-jin as Choi Myung-hee, and Kwak Dong-yeon as Jang Han-seo.

Viewers will also find Song-Joong-ki's love angle in the show. Vincenzo will fall in love with an attorney called Hong Cha-Young.

Vincenzo will broadcast on tvN South Korea before arriving on Netflix on the same day. It is scheduled to premiere on February 20, 2021. Tune in today to get more updates on K-drama.