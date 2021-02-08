Lisa Haydon pregnant with third child

Model-actor Lisa Haydon on Monday announced that she and her husband, businessman Dino Lalvani are expecting their third child, a daughter, together.

The couple are already parents to sons, Zack and Leo.

The 34-year-old actor shared a video on Instagram to reveal her pregnancy. She captioned the post: ''#3 Coming this June.'' In the video, Haydon said she wanted to share something with her fans when her three-year-old son Zack entered the frame.

''What is inside mummy's tummy, Zack?'' Haydon asked her son, to which he replied, ''Baby sister.'' The ''Queen'' star and Lalvani, who is a son of Pakistan-born British entrepreneur Gullu Lalvani, tied the knot in October 2016 after one year of dating.

Haydon's last big screen outing was Karan Johar's ''Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'' (2016) and she hosted the reality show ''Top Model India'' in 2018.

