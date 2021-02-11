Left Menu

Ian McShane shares plan on John Wick 4, know more on spin-off film Ballerina

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 11-02-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 18:43 IST
Ian McShane stated that John Wick 4's production would probably going to start soon. Image Credit: Facebook / Mr Ian McShane

Since the making of John Wick Chapter 4 was declared in May 2019, the franchise enthusiasts have been eagerly waiting to know about the filming and plot. Their main interest is to see how Keanu Reeves expresses his actions in the fourth sequel. Read further to know more on the upcoming movie.

The production of John Wick 4 was reportedly affected in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and global lockdown. Plans for the next John Wick films have been on hold for some time now despite the fact Lionsgate's CEO, Jon Feltheimer confirmed in August last year that John Wick: Chapter 5 was under development alongside John Wick: Chapter 4.

"We're also busy preparing scripts for the next two installments of our John Wick action franchise, with John Wick 4 slated to hit theatres Memorial Day weekend 2022. We hope to shoot both John Wick 4 & 5 back-to-back when Keanu becomes available early next year," Jon Feltheimer said in 2020.

The pandemic situation compelled the John Wick's creators to change the plan for fourth and fifth movies. However, Ian McShane (who portrays Winston as the owner of the Continental Hotel and Wick's enemy) stated that the fourth film's production would probably going to start soon.

"Keanu [Reeves] and I exchanged New Year's greetings and said, 'Hope to see you this year.' I know the script is being written and they're hoping to do it this year. I know they announced they were gonna do ['John Wick 4'] and ['John Wick 5'] together, but who knows. The studios announce all sorts of things. No doubt, at some point this year, we're gonna do 'John Wick 4'," said Ian McShane while speaking with Collider.

Lionsgate announced the development of a spin-off film titled Ballerina in July 2017, with the intent to expand the franchise within the same fictional world. The story written by Shay Hatten, Writer's Assistant for Team Downey involves a young woman who is raised to be an assassin, pursuing revenge on the hit men who killed her family. The film will follow the same ballerina previously portrayed by Unity Phelan in John Wick 3. Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski will serve as a producer and executive producer respectively.

John Wick: Chapter 4 and John Wick: Chapter 5 are slated to hit the cinemas in 2022 and 2023 respectively. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on Hollywood movies.

