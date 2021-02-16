Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 will not be shot back-to-back

Left Menu

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-02-2021 10:20 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 10:20 IST
Tom Cruise filming 'Mission: Impossible 7'. Image Credit: ANI

The ambitious plan to shoot 'Mission: Impossible 7 and 8' consecutively is being changed. As the current production of 'MI:7' nears completion, the movie's team will not be rolling right into shooting 'MI: 8' as originally planned. According to Deadline, the plan to shoot the franchise's eighth edition back-to-back has been altered by Paramount.

The reason for this is because the franchise's lead actor Tom Cruise is needed on promotional duties for Paramount Pictures' 'Top Gun: Maverick', which is planned to release on July 2. Once that film has been rolled out, production on 'MI: 8' can begin.

Director Christopher McQuarrie recently posted on Instagram that the team has now wrapped a successful shoot in the Middle East for 'MI: 7' and are travelling back to London to apply a few "finishing touches" to the picture. As per Deadline, 'Mission: Impossible 7' is scheduled to be released on November 19, 2021, and it seems to be on track. This in itself is a notable achievement considering the challenges with any film production, due to the pandemic, let alone one of this scale.

'Mission: Impossible 8' remains dated for Nov 4, 2022 release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

