Left Menu

Ashley Judd shares details of leg injury, thanks Congo locals for 'saving' her life

Dieumerci Thanks be to God remained seated, without fidgeting or flinching, for 5 hours on the rain forest floor. The Divergent star also recounted faded in and out of consciousness as she went into shock from the excruciating pain.After searching for five hours, another local man named Papa Jean gave her a stick to bite on, she said.He told me what he had to do.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-02-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 15:44 IST
Ashley Judd shares details of leg injury, thanks Congo locals for 'saving' her life
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Actor-activist Ashley Judd, who is recovering at a South African trauma unit after suffering a shattered leg in a Congolese jungle, has expressed gratitude towards the locals who helped her through the difficult time. Last week, Judd, who is a frequent visitor to Congo, revealed in an Instagram Live with The New York Times that she tripped over a fallen tree, shattering her leg and was currently in Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The Emmy-nominated actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a series of photos chronicling the ''55 hour''-long harrowing experience.

''Without my Congolese brothers and sisters, my internal bleeding would have likely killed me, and I would have lost my leg. I wake up weeping in gratitude, deeply moved by each person who contributed something life giving and spirit salving during my grueling 55 hour odyssey,'' she began the post.

Judd, 52, said as she lay in agony on the forest floor, a man named Dieumerci ''stretched out his leg and put it under my grossly misshapen left leg to try to keep it still. It was broken in four places and had nerve damage. Dieumerci ('Thanks be to God') remained seated, without fidgeting or flinching, for 5 hours on the rain forest floor.'' The ''Divergent'' star also recounted faded in and out of consciousness as she went into shock from the excruciating pain.

After searching for five hours, another local man named Papa Jean gave her a stick to bite on, she said.

''He told me what he had to do. I bit a stick. I held onto Maud. And Papa Jean, with certainty began to manipulate and adjust my broken bones back into something like a position I could be transported in, while I screamed and writhed. How he did that so methodically while I was like an animal is beyond me. He saved me.'' A group of six men then improvised a hammock and spent three hours carefully carrying Judd through the forest to the nearest transportation.

Then a friend named Maradona volunteered to ride with the actor for six hours on a motorbike, keeping her from falling off and holding her shattered foot in place.

''Didier drove the motorbike. I sat facing backwards, his back my backrest. When I would begin to slump, to pass out, he would call to me to re-set my position to lean on him. Maradona rode on the very back of the motorbike, I faced him. ''He held my broken leg under the heel and I held the shattered top part together with my two hands. Together we did this for 6 hours on an irregular, rutted and pocked dirt road that has gullies for rain run off during the rainy season. Maradona was the only person to come forward to volunteer for this task.'' The actor spent the night of accident in a hut in the city of Jolu, before being flown to the capital of Kinshasa for a 24 hours stay.

Previously, Judd said she decided to share her experience after the accident to spread the word about ''what it means to be Congolese in extreme poverty with no access to health care, any medication for pain, any type of service, or choices''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Timeline: Akbar vs Ramani

The following is the timeline of M J Akbars criminal defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani for her allegations of sexual harassment against him in which Delhi court acquitted her.-- Oct 8, 2018 Ramani names Akbar in a tweet with a...

After delay, Israel allows vaccines into Hamas-run Gaza

Israel has allowed the Palestinian Authority to deliver the first shipment of vaccines to the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.An Associated Press photographer saw the shipment arrive at the Kerem Shalom crossing on Wednesday. The PA said it sent 2,0...

Nursery admissions to begin in Delhi tomorrow, application window to close on March 4

The process for nursery admissions in schools across the national capital will begin from Thursday and the application window will close on March 4. The Directorate of Education DoE last week notified the admission schedule, bringing respit...

UGC asks varsities to encourage students to take voluntary online exam on 'cow science'

The University Grants Commission has asked vice chancellors of varsities across the country to encourage students to take an online voluntary national-level exam to test their knowledge on gau vigyan cow science.The Kamdhenu Gau Vigyan Prac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021