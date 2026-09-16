SpaceX's Starfall Aims High with European Venture for Reentry Missions

SpaceX has sealed a deal with Space Cargo, its first European client, for the Starfall reentry program. The initiative will employ Starfall's disk-shaped capsule, enabling payloads to return from orbit to Earth. This venture marks a significant step in leveraging microgravity for research and commercial use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 01:08 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 01:08 IST
SpaceX's Starfall Aims High with European Venture for Reentry Missions

SpaceX has secured Space Cargo as the first European client for its pioneering Starfall reentry program, a milestone moment in transport logistics from space to Earth. This collaboration will see the implementation of Starfall's unique disk-shaped capsule to facilitate the safe return of payloads from Earth's orbit.

The Starfall capsules, featuring a robust heatshield, will be pivotal in commercial missions, including onboard research by drugmakers and life sciences companies, capitalizing on the benefits of microgravity. Set for a 2028 mission, the capsules signify another frontier in SpaceX's dominance of space transportation.

With Starfall, SpaceX seeks to provide a cost-effective solution to the burgeoning demand for in-space research and commercial production. As the sector heats up, the company faces competition from startups like Varda Space, which already operates capsule reentry services. This endeavor is poised to reshape the future of space-to-Earth logistics.

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