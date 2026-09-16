German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth took a significant step towards strengthening the defense collaboration between their nations. On Tuesday, the duo signed a letter of intent that targets deeper cooperation among weapons manufacturers as defense supplies run low.

Pistorius emphasized the shared view on security challenges in Europe, with both nations understanding the urgency to boost defense spending and troop readiness. The signing highlights a mutual commitment, affirmed by an embassy spokesperson.

While ensuring Germany won't overly rely on the U.S., Pistorius underlined the importance of this cooperation in creating a balanced partnership. He reassured the friendly nature of the discussions, which were free from any critiques or onerous demands.