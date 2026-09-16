Strengthening Transatlantic Ties: Germany and US Bolster Defense Cooperation

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth signed a letter of intent to enhance cooperation between the defense industries of their countries. The agreement, which includes Germany's planned purchase of Tomahawk cruise missiles, aims to improve bilateral ties while addressing security concerns in Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 01:26 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 01:26 IST
Strengthening Transatlantic Ties: Germany and US Bolster Defense Cooperation

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth took a significant step towards strengthening the defense collaboration between their nations. On Tuesday, the duo signed a letter of intent that targets deeper cooperation among weapons manufacturers as defense supplies run low.

Pistorius emphasized the shared view on security challenges in Europe, with both nations understanding the urgency to boost defense spending and troop readiness. The signing highlights a mutual commitment, affirmed by an embassy spokesperson.

While ensuring Germany won't overly rely on the U.S., Pistorius underlined the importance of this cooperation in creating a balanced partnership. He reassured the friendly nature of the discussions, which were free from any critiques or onerous demands.

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