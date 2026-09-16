Revelation of New Details in Trump Assassination Attempt Investigation

U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche disclosed new details regarding the individual who attempted to assassinate Donald Trump in 2024. During a press conference, Blanche did not elaborate, but Trump's social media remarks stirred controversy by suggesting a potential Democratic conspiracy. Investigations confirm the shooter acted alone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 01:02 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 01:02 IST
Revelation of New Details in Trump Assassination Attempt Investigation
Attorney General Todd Blanche

U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche announced on Tuesday that the FBI had uncovered new information about the individual who tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump during a 2024 campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania. At a White House press conference, Blanche mentioned the discovery concerns the shooter's background and history, though he refrained from providing further details.

Blanche's comments emerged shortly after Trump made claims on social media, linking the newfound information to an alleged 'Democrat Plot' aimed at removing him from the election. Despite Trump's assertions, investigations maintain that the shooter acted independently, with no evidence connecting Democrats to the incident.

In a related development, Trump criticized former FBI Director Christopher Wray, suggesting he 'should pay a price' for the FBI's handling of the assassination attempt and other statements. Blanche, who previously served as Trump's personal lawyer, noted Trump's longstanding frustration with Wray's actions during the investigation. Both the Justice Department and FBI have not commented on the matter, and Wray has been unavailable for comment.

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