NRC's Regulatory Reform: A Nuclear Renaissance

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) is revamping its approval process to expedite licensing new nuclear reactors to bolster America's nuclear capacity by 2050. Despite pressures to approve facilities within 18 months, safety remains a priority. The NRC maintains its independence amidst concerns about political influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 01:26 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 01:26 IST
NRC's Regulatory Reform: A Nuclear Renaissance
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The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission is undertaking a significant overhaul of its rules, aiming to cut approval times for new nuclear reactors to 18 months, NRC Chairman Ho Nieh told Reuters. This initiative aligns with the Trump administration's goal to quadruple the nation's nuclear capacity by 2050.

Amidst rising energy demands from electric vehicles, data centers, and crypto mining, the NRC is streamlining environmental reviews and regulations protecting against radiation. Additional changes include developing a framework for microreactors, which the U.S. Army hopes to use in remote locations.

While the NRC strives to expedite processes, safety priorities will not be compromised. Nieh insists the NRC retains its autonomy despite executive orders that some argue challenge its independence. He maintains that regulatory decisions remain unaffected by political dynamics.

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